Matt Williams: Take a deep breath and see how Sam Prendergast copes with big Fiji test

Sam Prendergast is set to make his first Test start for Ireland against Fiji at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Last weekend the Autumn Internationals produced games packed with enthralling rugby, yet once again it was the haka that had the hair on the back of our necks standing on end.

The French Federation deserve enormous credit for the masterful style in which they crafted their teams response to the Maori challenge.

As the stadium darkened for the haka, two pools of glowing white light punctuated the playing arena. One beam illuminated the assembled New Zealanders, while the other, just a shade dimmer, tightly boxed in Les Bleus.

Despite this inspiring visual setting, there was silence inside the 80,000-seat stadium that shocked the viewers, as every word spoken by Cody Taylor, as he led the haka in the Maori language, could be heard across the enormity of the Stade de France.

Rugby still honours song and dance as a prelude to physical confrontation. In Paris last Saturday that ritual produced a few moments of pure magic that conjured up the spiritual element inside our game, which counterbalances the ruthlessness of competition with respect and that precious word that people now dread to use – sportsmanship. It once meant that sport was a place where we can rise up and discover a better version of ourselves.

The All Blacks perform the haka before their clash with France at the Stade de France. Photograph: Dave Winter/Inpho

Last Saturday night the French as a rugby nation rose above us all, and our game is better for it.

Then on Sunday, the comeback kids, the not-so-wobbly Wallabies, pumped a tattered Wales by a record 52 points.

After the horrors Australia endured during 2023 Rugby World Cup, recording wins in London and Cardiff has Joe Schmidt’s team achieving far above expectation.

Added to that news was that a former Wallaby, Dr Brett Robinson, has been elected to become chairman of World Rugby. I toured South Africa on an Emerging Wallabies team with Brett, so I know him to be highly intelligent and deeply principled. Brett’s elevation is a superb choice that made last week one of the most positive for Australian rugby in decades.

With Scotland under pressure to perform, the Wallabies have another great opportunity at Murrayfield on Sunday. With a newfound counterattack and a noticeable increase in skills, the Wallabies will provide quality entertainment in Dublin next week.

In preparation for that match Andy Farrell has provided a clutch of new and fringe players with a great opportunity against a quality Fijian team. Gus McCarthy, Cormac Izuchukwu, Jacob Stockdale, Thomas Clarkson, Craig Casey, Stuart McCloskey, Sam Predergast and his brother Cian have the chance to impress their coach and push for selection against the Wallabies and into next year’s Six Nations.

That is a good thing for the players, the team and Irish rugby.

Gus McCarthy and Cormac Izuchukwu training at the Aviva Stadium on Friday in advance of Saturday's match against Fiji. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Against New Zealand and the Pumas, when Farrell called on his bench to change the momentum in both games they provided zero points and zero impact for Ireland.

That has to change.

When bench players enter the arena they must make a positive lift to the teams performance, which is something that Izuchukwu and several others in this team are more than capable of doing.

Against Fiji, If Izuchukwu can display his undoubted athletic ability with strong ball carries and powerful tackling, he will come into contention as an impact substitution for next week’s match against a fast-improving Wallabies.

I was quite shocked at the amount of talk regarding Sam Prendergast being ready to take over the number 10 jersey on a permanent basis. I would urge you all to draw deep breath and remember Sam has only 20 minutes of International rugby under his belt. This type of gushing praise is exactly the same as was being heaped on Jack Crowley only a few months ago. And Joey Carbery before him. And Billy Burns. And Jack Carty. And Ross Byrne. And Harry Byrne.

I feel a sense of deja “outhalf” vu.

Firstly, Crowley is an excellent player who had a very solid performance last week against the Pumas. He is a superb defender and takes the ball to line with bravery and skill. It is the unforced errors in his general play and kicking game that are letting him down. He did not play well against New Zealand but one poor game is not a reason to jettison such a talented young player.

Jack Crowley in action for Ireland against Argentina earlier this month. Photograph: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Wearing the number 10 jersey is the most difficult role in the game. Learning your craft as an outhalf takes a great deal of game time. Crowley is still learning. Sam Prendergast has potential but he is only on the first steps of his journey.

I am sure that the giant Fijian centres and wingers are planning what we call “route-one” plays. An attack designed to have these powerful athletes charge straight at Prendergast.

While Sam Prendegast’s great strength is taking the ball to the line, this will draw some massive physical contact from the Fijians, who are experts at delivering “rib-tickling” tackles.

Sam Prendergast’s physical and mental skills will be given an extensive examination. Welcome to the big time.

No matter how Sam Prendergast plays, and I hope he has a great game playing alongside his brother in what will be a magical day for his family, I will be shocked if Crowley does not start against the Wallabies next week because he has earned the right to hold the jersey.

It is not just the outhalf role where this selection has generated discussion. This group of developing and fringe players stimulates internal competition right across the squad. Thomas Clarkson’s selection provides Finlay Bealham with a reminder that there are young bulls seeking to kick the old bulls out. It is up to the old bull to perform and tell the young ones, “Not yet son”. That internal conversation is happening across almost every position. Gus McCarthy vs Rob Herring. Casey vs Conor Murray. Stockdale vs James Lowe. The list goes on.

Today’s Irish team is an example of coaches attempting to balance the need to give developing players game time while not destroying the cohesion of the team’s performance. It is a tricky road fraught with dangers. But it must be navigated.

On days such as Saturday careers can be ignited or be snuffed out. Selection only provides an opportunity. It is up to the individuals to seize it.