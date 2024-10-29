Ireland captaincy comes at the right time for Caelan Doris

Timing is everything, it’s said. If it is meant to happen, it will, at the right point for the right reasons. Before last season’s Six Nations, at the start of this World Cup cycle, it was still a tad too soon to have the Irish captaincy thrust upon Caelan Doris, whereas now feels like the right point, both for him and the team.

Although he captained the Blackrock College senior cup team at school in 2015-16 and also the Irish Under-20s at the 2018 Junior World Championships, Doris gave the distinct impression that on progressing into the senior ranks he was happy to stay in the trenches.

It was not until New Year’s Day last season that Doris first captained Leinster against Ulster at the RDS, by which stage he was 25 and had played 72 times for the province. Just over a month later Doris led Ireland for the first time too, against Italy in the Six Nations and he wasn’t too proud to admit he had his reservations.

“I’m enjoying it a lot more at this stage than when it first came about,” Doris admitted in the wake of captaining Leinster to their 24-6 win over the Lions last Saturday and on foot of being anointed by Andy Farrell as Irish captain last week.

“I would have said to you guys in the first couple of weeks, the sort of self-doubt and the bit of ‘impostor syndrome’ and feeling that there’s new responsibilities and getting used to it all.

“I’ve had quite a few weeks at it now and things feel a bit more comfortable, and I’m starting to enjoy it more. I’m feeling growth in the role, I’m feeling a bit of my capacity expanding a little bit, but I know there’s still a ton of room for growth.

“I’m by no means the leader I want to be yet, the leader I believe I can get to, where I’ve seen the likes of Johnny [Sexton] and Pete [O’Mahony] are at that stage of their careers. It’s an enjoyable journey, I guess, and I’m enjoying the pushing through the comfort zone.”

Doris needed cajoling, and the investment in him becoming captaincy material was initiated by Stuart Lancaster and Farrell.

Former Leinster coach Stuart Lancaster and Caelan Doris. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

“I captained in school and at underage as well but they really pushed it out of me when it wasn’t always the comfortable thing for me, and especially as a young player. I wanted to focus more on me and get the best out of myself and was trying to get a grip on how to be a professional and how to prepare as best as possible for my game.

“But while doing that, Stuart Lancaster, from quite a young age when I came into Leinster and with all young players to be fair, he was saying: ‘Find your voice, and if you have a point speak up’ etc.

“So, the two of them probably pushed it out of me a little bit and I’m grateful for that now at this stage, definitely.”

A run of games as Leinster captain toward the end of last season helped him further acquit himself with the role before, he led Ireland to that wonderful second Test win in Durban.

Whereas Doris captained Leinster and Ireland for the first time at the age of 25, and is now 26, by comparison Brian O’Driscoll was 23 when he first captained Ireland to an 18-9 win over Australia at Lansdowne Road in November 2002, and he was 25 when made full-time captain before the 2004 Six Nations.

Granted, O’Driscoll did not assume the Leinster captaincy until 2005. There is no written rule about this, and ultimately O’Driscoll relinquished the captaincy of his province in September 2008 at the age of 28. But Doris does not seem too perturbed about the dual responsibility being thrust upon him.

“No, I don’t think so. I’m definitely excited by it and I’m looking forward to it. I love being in both environments and we’re looked after very well. I’ve only played three games so far this season so when I’m not playing there are other guys who are leading more that week. It’s not as relentless as it might seem.

“Of course, you’re the official captain but there are so many other guys who are capable of leading, and are leading, as well. So, there’s not too much weight on my shoulders.”

Akin to O’Driscoll, Doris can also lead by example.

Ireland’s Caelan Doris and Sexton. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

“The main message from both talking to the coaches, through the conversation of me being captain, but also when I’ve gone to the likes of Sexto or Pete, or even Garry [Ringrose] and James [Ryan], everyone’s main point is ‘the most important thing is the 80 minutes; your performance, lead through actions’.

“I’ve got a pretty good process in how I prepare, and I can’t let up on that while looking after everything else or the added responsibilities. My focus is still trying to prepare myself, while also taking other things into account, but not letting up on that in order to do the others. I’m trying to do that.”

A Friday night under lights against the All Blacks adds to his sense of anticipation.

“Big time. I love Friday night games. I think it’s conducive to a pretty good atmosphere. I like evening games anyway. I haven’t thought about it too much yet given the start of the season with Leinster but the excitement is definitely going to build.”

As to anyone who says these autumnal games are not competitive, but friendlies, he laughs and says: “Just watch the game.

“They are by no means friendly encounters. There’s extreme levels of competition, there’s always something on the line. Look at any of the games we’ve played against them over the last number of years. I think there’s mutual respect built.

“We’ve obviously always respected them given their legacy in rugby really but I think they’re starting to respect us more over the last five/six years, probably since 2016 really. It’s a good rivalry and I’m looking forward to getting stuck into it.”