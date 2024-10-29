Graham Rowntree parts company with Munster

Graham Rowntree’s tenure as Munster head coach is at an end, the province announced on Tuesday morning. The decision was made by “mutual agreement”, according to a statement on the Munster website.
“We would like to thank Graham for his passion and dedication to Munster Rugby over the past five years, and I would like to wish him and his family the very best for the future on behalf of Munster Rugby,” Munster Rugby chief executive Ian Flanagan, said.
Rowntree will leave with immediate effect, with Ian Costello taking over as interim head coach.
Rowntree said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time here in Munster working with a very talented group of players and coaches.
A forgotten deal, a €2.5m tax rebate: How Derek Quinlan’s ‘worrying’ conduct kept him in bankruptcy
‘There are times I regret having kids. They’re adults, and it’s now that I’m regretting it, which seems strange’
‘Early mornings worked best. I was at my desk at 4.30am’: How I got 9H1s in the Leaving Cert
Is Kamala Harris the only person who’s not afraid of Donald Trump?
“I would like to thank the wider Munster family for all the support they have shown me in my time here but now is the right stage for my family and I to look forward to a new chapter.”
Munster have won just two of their opening six games in the United Rugby Championship this season, losing the last three to Leinster, the Stormers and the Sharks.
More to follow
Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date
- Listen to our Inside Politics podcast for the best political chat and analysis