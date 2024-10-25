AIL Preview: Cork Con and Clontarf aiming to bounce back

Danny Sheahan: Cork Con start the Munster academy and Emerging Ireland hooker against Clontarf at Temple Hill. Photograph: Darren Stewart/SteveHaagSports/Inpho

Defending champions Cork Constitution and Clontarf meet again at Temple Hill on Saturday in a reprise of last April’s memorable semi-final which the home side won by 40-34, but in altogether different circumstances.

While Clontarf lead the table and Con sit six points adrift in seventh place, both teams are seeking to bounce back from sobering defeats last week against Terenure and Lansdowne respectively.

Con start the Munster academy and Emerging Ireland hooker Danny Sheahan and have also promoted Killian Coughlan at outside centre and lock Seán Duffy, as Matthew Bowen continues at fullback.

Andy Wood has rotated his entire frontrow, with Barry Gray starting and the prolific Dylan Donnellan on the bench, while also promoting lock Jim Peters and centre Victor Allen.

Terenure, a point behind Clontarf, start Fintan Gunne alongside fellow academy halfback Casper Gabriel for the first time at home to City of Armagh in a partnership rich with potential.

Marcus Hanan starts at loosehead while Armagh bring in outhalf Evin Crummie, prop Niall Carville and backrower Barry Finn in a team featuring centre Sam Berman, the former St Michael’s and Irish Under-20 centre whose form with Terenure last season earned him an Ulster academy spot.

Young Munster and Lansdowne, level on 10 points in sixth and fifth, meet at Tom Clifford Park. Munsters, beaten 26-25 at home by Ballynahinch as all six Limerick sides lost last week, bring in scrumhalf Jake O’Riordon and loosehead Peter Meyer.

Without Cormac Foley and Charlie Tector, Lansdowne name James Kenny and James McMahon at halfback.

There’s an interesting match-up in the Ballynahinch-Garryowen game where Ieland Sevens winger Zac Ward comes up against Garryowen’s Munster signing from Connacht, Diarmuid Kilgallen, after his recovery from a hamstring injury. Garryowen name Brian Gleeson as well as Academy halves Jack Oliver and Dylan Hicks.

UCD welcome back centre Ben Brownlee and number eight Diarmuid Mangan to supplement a side containing fellow Leinster academy players Ruben Moloney, Rory McGuire, Conor Ó Tighearnaigh and Alan Spicer for the visit of St Mary’s, who make three changes up front but keep their potent backline intact.

After last week’s big win in Nenagh Ormond to move top of 1B, Old Belvedere are on the road again, albeit just up the road to face Old Wesley in Donnybrook.

Second-placed UCC are in Naas, Nenagh host Highfield and Blackrock head to Queen’s in what looks like a competitive and unpredictable division, witness the Thomond Park clash of two relegated sides, Shannon and Trinity, in a meeting of ninth and seventh.

Something has to give in the pick of the 2A ties this season when Corinthians, average age just under 20, host Instonians on the Tuam Road, each having earned four bonus point wins.

Corinthians’ more all-court game, orchestrated by outhalf Seán Naughton, inflicted one of just two defeats on Instonians in their last 40 AIL games at Corinthian Park last season, but the latter have a powerful maul; witness seven tries already by hooker Neil Saulters.

Saturday’s All-Ireland League fixtures (2.30 unless stated)

Men’s

Division 1A:_Ballynahinch v Garryowen, Ballymacarn Park; Cork Constitution v Clontarf, Temple Hill; Terenure v City of Armagh, Lakelands Paek; UCD v St. Mary’s College, Belfield; Young Munster v Lansdowne, Tom Clifford Park.

Division 1B: Highfield v Nenagh Ormond, Towns Park; Naas v UCC, Forenaughts; Old Wesley v Old Belvedere, Energia Park; Queen’s v Blackrock College, Dub Lane; Shannon v Dublin University, Thomond Park.

Division 2A: Ballymena v Banbridge, Eaton Park; Galway Corinthians v Instonians, Corinthian Park; Greystones v Cashel, Dr. Hickey Park; Navan v MU Barnhall, Balreask Old; Old Crescent v Buccaneers, Takumi Park.

Division 2B: Dungannon v Clogher Valley, Stevenson Park; Malahide v Rainey, Estuary Road; Malone v Galwegians, Gibson Park; Sligo v Skerries, Hamilton Park; UL Bohemian v Wanderers, UL 4G.

Division 2C: Bruff v Enniscorthy, Kilballyowen Park; Clonmel v Belfast Harlequins, Ardgaoithe; Dolphin v Monkstown, Virgin Media Park; Omagh Academicals v Ballyclare, Thomas Mellon Playing Fields; Tullamore v Midleton, Spollanstown.

Women’s Division (all matches 5pm unless stated): Ballincollig v Old Belvedere, Tanner Park (3.0); Cooke v UL Bohemian, Shaws Bridge; Railway Union v Suttonians, Willow Lodge; Wicklow v Blackrock College, Ashtown Lane.

Men’s All-Ireland Junior Cup First Round (2.30 unless stated): Connemara v City of Derry, Monastery Field; Cooke v Kilfeacle & District, Shaws Bridge; Dunmore v Seapoint, Fairgreen Pitches; Enniskillen v Tuam, Ardgart; Mallow v Bective Rangers, The Beeches; Suttonians v Newcastle West, JJ McDowell Memorial Ground; Thomond v Dromore, Liam Fitzgerald Park; Tullow v Creggs, Rathoe Road.