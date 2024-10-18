AIL preview: Terenure poised to test Clontarf’s unbeaten record

Clontarf, the only unbeaten side in Division 1A of the Energia AIL, host second-placed Terenure in a top flight summit meeting which is also a repeat of the final both two and three seasons ago. The new classico, as it were.

After wins over the two promoted sides and UCD, this is ‘Tarf’s toughest test so far. Andy Wood makes only once change, restoring loose-head prop Alex Usanov (one of many Emerging Ireland and academy talents to varnish today’s fourth round).

Sean Skehan makes four changes to the Terenure side which beat Lansdowne a fortnight ago, with 19-year-old Austrian outhalf Casper Gabriel given his first AIL start alongside Conor McKeon. Max Russell returns at hooker and captain Luke Clohessy makes his first start of the season.

In another clash between two of ‘the big four’, Lansdowne host champions Cork Con. The Emerging Ireland/Leinster academy duo of Cormac Foley and Charlie Tector are Lansdowne’s half-backs, while Greg McGrath, Juan Beukes and Donough Lawlor are added to the pack.

Con, who completed a one-score double here last March thanks to a Matthew Bowen hat-trick, welcome back Emerging Ireland/Munster academy hooker Danny Sheahan alongside his cousin Jacob on the bench. Daniel Hurley and Louis Kahn return as does former captain and club stalwart Aidan Moynihan on the bench.

UCD welcome back Emerging Ireland lock Conor O’Tighearnaigh along with fellow Leinster Academy players, Ruben Moloney, Ben Brownlee, Rory McGuire, and Alan Spicer in a stacked pack for their bottom two clash at City Of Armagh.

Nenagh Ormond host Old Belvedere in a 1B summit meeting while the quartet of 2A pacesetters with a maximum 15 points are all at home. Leaders Corinthians host Old Crescent at 4.30pm in the clubs’ first meeting in 11 years. Beforehand, Cashel, Instonians and Barnhall will also be favoured to continue their winning ways against Ballymena, Navan and Greystones.

Energia All-Ireland League

Men’s Division 1A (2.30 unless stated): City of Armagh v UCD, Palace Grounds; Clontarf v Terenure College, Castle Avenue; Lansdowne v Cork Constitution, Aviva Stadium Back Pitch; St. Mary’s College v Garryowen, Templeville Road; Young Munster v Ballynahinch, Tom Clifford Park.

Division 1B: Blackrock College v Highfield, Stradbrook; Dublin University v Queens, College Park; Naas v Old Wesley, Forenaughts; Nenagh Ormond v Old Belvedere, New Ormond Park; UCC v Shannon, The Mardyke.

Division 2A: Banbridge v Buccaneers, Rifle Park; Cashel v Ballymena, Spafield; Instonians v Navan, Shaws Bridge; MU Barnhall v Greystones, Parsonstown; Galway Corinthians v Old Crescent, Corinthian Park (4.30pm).

Division 2B: Clogher Valley v UL Bohemian, The Cran; Rainey v Dungannon, Hatrick Park; Skerries v Malahide, Holmpatrick; Sligo v Malone, Hamilton Park; Wanderers v Galwegians, Merrion Road.

Division 2C: Ballyclare v Bruff, The Cloughan; Belfast Harlequins v Omagh Academicals, Deramore Park; Dolphin v Tullamore, Virgin Media Park; Enniscorthy v Midleton, Alcast Park; Monkstown v Clonmel, Sydney Parade.

Women’s Division (5pm unless stated): Old Belvedere v UL Bohemian, Ollie Campbell Park (1pm); Blackrock College v Railway Union, Stradbrook; Galwegians v Cooke, Crowley Park; Suttonians v Wicklow, JJ McDowell Memorial Grounds; Tullow v Ballincollig, The Black Gates.