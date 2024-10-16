Henry Slade included in England’s 36-man squad despite Exeter absence

Henry Slade has been named in England's squad for the Autumn Nations Series despite not having played for Exeter this season. Photograph: Adam Davy/PA Wire

Henry Slade has been included in England’s squad for next month’s autumn internationals despite having not appeared for Exeter this season.

The 31-year-old centre was called into last week’s mini training camp for rehab, having undergone shoulder surgery in the summer, but has been named in the 36-man squad for the November Tests against New Zealand, Australia, South Africa and Japan.

Elsewhere, Alex Mitchell has not been included as he continues to struggle with a neck problem while George Ford is called in for rehab. He suffered a tear to his quad muscle earlier this month and though initial fears were that he would miss the autumn programme, the hope now is that he returns to fitness.

In the cases of Slade and Ford, it remains to be seen whether they will attend next week’s training camp in Girona or stay with their clubs to gain game time before the autumn fixtures. In that sense they are the first test cases of the new Professional Game Partnership.

Slade’s return to fitness is a boost for head coach Steve Borthwick given Fraser Dingwall has not been included due to a knee injury. Luke Northmore, who was listed as in for rehab last week, is also part of the 36-man squad. Alex Lozowski is also included and could win a first cap in six years next month.

With both Tom and Ben Curry coming in, having sat out last week, there is no place for Tom Pearson or Tom Willis, the latter’s omission being a surprise given his form for Saracens this season. Alex Dombrandt is included, however, after recovering from a hand injury. Alex Coles, Greg Fisilau and Oscar Beard are also omitted.

“Naming this squad is an exciting step in our preparations for the Autumn Nations Series, and we look forward to working with the players again in the days ahead,” said Borthwick.

“Our focus is on thorough preparation and building cohesion as we approach what will be a fiercely competitive series. Facing New Zealand in the opening match is a tremendous opportunity for us to test ourselves against one of the best teams in the world.

“Having only played at Allianz Stadium [formerly Twickenham] twice in our last 15 games, it will be fantastic to return and play in front of our home crowd. The energy and passion of our supporters always give the players an extra boost.” – Guardian

England squad

Backs: Elliot Daly (Saracens), Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter), Tommy Freeman (Northampton), George Furbank (Northampton), Ollie Lawrence (Bath), Alex Lozowski (Saracens), Luke Northmore (Harlequins), Harry Randall (Bristol), Tom Roebuck (Sale), Henry Slade (Exeter), Ollie Sleightholme (Northampton), Fin Smith (Northampton), Marcus Smith (Harlequins), Ben Spencer (Bath), Freddie Steward (Leicester), Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester).

Forwards: Fin Baxter (Harlequins), Ollie Chessum (Leicester), Dan Cole (Leicester), Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale), Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins), Ben Curry (Sale), Tom Curry (Sale), Theo Dan (Saracens), Trevor Davison (Northampton), Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins), Ben Earl (Saracens), Charlie Ewels (Bath), Ellis Genge (Bristol), Jamie George (Saracens), Nick Isiekwe (Saracens), Maro Itoje (Saracens), Joe Marler (Harlequins), George Martin (Leicester), Will Stuart (Bath), Sam Underhill (Bath).