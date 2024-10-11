Connacht look to keep up winning form as they head to Belfast to tackle Ulster

URC: Ulster v Connacht, Kingspan Stadium, Saturday, 8.0 – Live on TG4, BBC 2 and Premier Sports

Provincial and familial rivalries are both at stake in Saturday evening’s meeting of Ulster and Connacht.

Ulster head coach Richie Murphy will be aware of the threat of his son Ben, who starts at scrumhalf for Connacht, as he looks to plot a return to winning form after their two defeats in South Africa, having won their opener over Glasgow.

In contrast, Connacht have bounced back from their opening day defeat to Munster with back-to-back wins against the Sharks and Scarlets,

Murphy admits it has been “a really tough couple of weeks” but is banking on a home crowd to turn their fortunes around in Belfast.

“The crowd here are incredible and really get in behind the lads. We have a responsibility as well to give them something to cheer about,” he says. “The style we play is really important to that – show we are committed to the jersey and playing an exciting brand of rugby, with a never-say-die attitude.”

Ulster are missing some notable players, including hookers Rob Herring and Tom Stewart with pre-season injures, while Ireland international Stuart McCloskey is also ruled out with injury.

Connacht have built momentum under head coach Pete Wilkins, now in his second season in charge. Their current form and increasing confidence sees them fourth in the table with 11 points.

Connacht’s last win in Belfast was in May 2023 when Jack Carty kicked five penalties in a 15-10 victory. Two key players, Bundee Aki and scrumhalf Caolin Blade, who is on the bench, enjoy the distinction of having scored the most tries against Ulster – six each.

Wilkins has made six changes, two positional, for this contest, with key players Joe Joyce and Josh Ioane having recovered from injury in their win over Scarlets. Backrow Cian Prendergast returns having completed his HIA protocols, while Paul Boyle and Seán O’Brien make their first starts of the season, and Shayne Bolton is named on the left wing.

Wilkins is keeping faith with his experienced frontrow of Denis Buckley, Dave Heffernan and Finlay Bealham, who have some 660 caps among them, while Josh Murphy moves from the backrow to the secondrow to partner Joyce.

Wilkins will be looking to his experienced backline to unlock the Ulster defence, with internationals Mack Hansen, Santiago Cordero and Aki all included. They certainly have the capability to do so, supported by a mobile and attacking backrow.

Connacht’s form and confidence going into this fixture is higher than previous seasons, but Wilkins still believes his side’s “overall performance” needs to improve.

“An interpro trip to Belfast is always one of the great challenges in a URC season,” he says. “There were elements of last weekend’s game in Wales that were pleasing, but our overall performance will need to improve if we’re to earn a win tomorrow. History has shown this is often a one-score game, so we must make sure we produce an 80-minute performance full of accuracy and intent.”

ULSTER: Ethan McIlroy; Werner Kok, Stewart Moore, Jude Postlethwaite, Jacob Stockdale; Aidan Morgan, John Cooney; Andrew Warwick, John Andrew, Tom O’Toole; Iain Henderson (capt), Kieran Treadwell; David McCann, Sean Reffell, Nick Timoney;

Replacements: James McCormick, Callum Reid, Corrie Barrett, Alan O’Connor, Marcus Rea, Nathan Doak, Ben Carson, Mike Lowry.

CONNACHT: Santiago Cordero; Mack Hansen, Piers O’Conor, Bundee Aki, Shayne Bolton; Josh Ioane, Ben Murphy; Denis Buckley, Dave Heffernan, Finlay Bealham; Joe Joyce, Josh Murphy; Cian Prendergast (capt), Seán O’Brien, Paul Boyle.

Replacements: Dylan Tierney-Martin, Peter Dooley, Temi Lasisi, Oisín Dowling, David O’Connor, Caolin Blade, Cathal Forde, Conor Oliver.

Referee: Andy Brace.