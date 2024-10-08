Peter O’Mahony ruled out of Munster’s URC derby clash with Leinster at Croke Park

Munster will be without former captain Peter O’Mahony as their injury woes continue ahead of Saturday’s BKT URC meeting with Leinster at Croke Park (5.45pm).

Last Saturday’s bonus-point 23-0 win over the Ospreys came at a cost as both O’Mahony (hamstring) and Oli Jager (neck) suffered injuries which will require scans, but Munster’s weekly update has confirmed that both players “are unavailable this weekend”.

Mike Haley was a third casualty in last Saturday’s rain-lashed encounter at Virgin Media Park due to a leg contusion and “his availability will be determined later in the week”.

It also remains to be seen if Tom Ahern (ankle), Alex Nankivell (shoulder) and Billy Burns (shoulder) will be fit in time for Saturday’s game as they return to training or increase their training load this week, while backrower Ruadhán Quinn is following the return to play protocols and his availability will also be determined later in the week.

READ MORE

However, Shane Daly is unlikely to be available this week as he continues to recover from an elbow injury while Thaakir Abrahams sustained a low-grade thigh injury against Zebre last Saturday week and has also been ruled out of the Leinster game.

Long-term absentees Rory Scannell (ankle) and Paddy Patterson (knee) are “making good progress” and will increase their training exposure this week. Patrick Campbell will have surgery on a shoulder injury he sustained in AIL action last month while Josh Wycherley will visit a specialist this week for a neck injury.

Meanwhile, Liam Coombes (leg), Diarmuid Kilgallen (leg), Brian Gleeson (shoulder), Cian Hurley (knee), Edwin Edogbo (Achilles) and Roman Salanoa (knee) all remain sidelined.