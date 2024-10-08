Ireland back themselves to make strong finish in WXV 1

Eve Higgins in action for Ireland during the WXV 1 game against Canada at the Langley Events Centre in Langley, Canada. Photograph: Travis Prior/Inpho

Ireland are hopeful they can bounce back from the disappointment of their defeat to Canada last weekend to end their first WXV 1 campaign on a high when they face the United States in their last game of the tournament on Friday in Vancouver (8.30pm Irish time).

After a stunning 27-29 victory over reigning world champions New Zealand in their opening fixture, Ireland were up against the second-ranked team in the world – and this year’s WXV 1 hosts – Canada last Saturday, a game that ended 21-8 in the home side’s favour.

It was a harsh return to earth for Scott Bemand’s squad, but Ireland centre Eve Higgins is confident they will be able to put the learnings from the Canada game to good use against the USA.

“[Canada] was a very physical game. We had back-to-back physical games with New Zealand the week before, so it’s all about getting our heads right, bodies right to be able to go out and perform next weekend.”

Having reviewed the Canada game, Higgins says the team took solace from their response after half-time; Ireland’s only try of the game coming from Eimear Considine shortly after the restart.

“It was kind of a good reflections to see how much we improved in the second half, and even watching back how much we let slip in the game. And how much more we can do and capitalise on in the [USA] game, and that’s all positives going into the match week.”

Ireland lock Fiona Tuite said while the USA present another tough challenge, the squad are clear on Friday’s assignment.

“We know what we need to bring. We focused on our physicality against New Zealand and against Canada, so we’re really excited to bring that again, [and] to light things up on the wings again as well when we get those opportunities.”

The game against the USA will be Ireland’s last outing until next year’s Six Nations, so it’s one last chance to set the tone for the long winter months ahead.

“We’re using this as stepping stones to keep building, keep putting performances in, keep building confidence,” says Tuite.

Higgins adds: “We’re itching to have one last match that we can prove ourselves again.”

Bemand will announce his starting XV on Wednesday evening, with Katie Whelan called in as injury cover for Katie Heffernan, who picked up an arm injury in training.