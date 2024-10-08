Connacht welcome back several key players for trip to Belfast

Connacht welcome the return of several key players ahead of their URC interpro showdown with Ulster in Belfast on Saturday night, with new outhalf Josh Ioane good to go. The 29-year-old has completed HIA protocols following Connacht’s 24-23 win over Scarlets in Wales, and he is joined on the return-to-play list by experienced lock Joe Joyce, who has recovered from a neck injury.

Others to come into selection consideration are prop Jordan Duggan, having recovered from an ankle injury, and backrow Cian Prendergast, who completes his HIA protocols. Shamus Hurley-Langton, Sam Illo and JJ Hanrahan remain unavailable.

Connacht head coach Pete Wilkins believes the hard-fought victories over Scarlets and the Sharks show his side has learned how to eke out a win, but that the “feet are firmly on the ground” knowing the Kingspan Stadium will pose tougher obstacles.

“We have to fight for everything, and these last two weeks have shown that we can turn it around when we’re significantly behind on the scoreboard,” said Wilkins. “It’s not ideal, but at the same time we rarely get ideal, and not many teams do. I think the consistency of character that’s enabled us to achieve that has been a really pleasing thing.

“As delighted as we were with the result [against Scarlets] we were disappointed with the performance overall. And that’s probably timely as well because we’re going up to Ulster, not taking anything for granted and knowing that all departments of our game need to be better if we’re going to get the points up there.”

Connacht arrive in Belfast in an unusual position – fourth on the URC table with 11 points, while Ulster currently sit in 13th with five points. But Wilkins believes Ulster’s 47-21 loss to the Bulls will not be relevant on Saturday.

“We’ve got belief coming into this game, we’ve got a degree of form. I’m not sure Ulster’s performances in South Africa will worry them too much. I reckon they probably picked that side to face the Bulls with that in mind.

“The other side of it, there were some important players who either weren’t playing or were coming off the bench or were subbed early. When you hear Richie Murphy’s comments afterwards they weren’t too disappointed with that result, but I think they were probably looking at it with us in mind.”

With games against Ulster typically tight in recent times, Wilkins knows it will be “hotly contested”.

“They’ll have at least some degree of energy preserved from that [game in South Africa], and to get back in front of their home fans they’ll be determined to get off to a good start and try to get the crowd in the game as well.”

Wilkins knows greater accuracy is required if Connacht are to continue their ascent of the table. “If we are more accurate in those situations – the maul and in the 22 – they’re both things we’ll be working hard on because we know both will be crucial in Belfast.”

However, with one of the best starts to a season Connacht head to Belfast in good shape, with Wilkins believing his side now is different from those in the past.

“The similarity is we got off to a decent start, but I think we won’t draw on the one game as much as about what are we seeing rugby-wise, what are we seeing spirit-wise and identity-wise. It’s not that long ago that we’re pretty dissatisfied with a few of our performances, and it’s also not that long ago we got off to a decent start and then faded out as the season went.”