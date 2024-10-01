Alex Kendellen to captain Emerging Ireland as Simon Easterby reveals team for Pumas game

Alex Kendellen will lead the Emerging Ireland team against the Pumas in Bloemfontein on Wednesday afternoon (3.0 Irish time), the Munster flanker one of three former Irish Under-20 captains in the matchday 23, with Gus McCarthy and Evan O’Connell named among the replacements.

Cormac Izuchukwu and James Culhane toured with Emerging Ireland in 2022, and form an experienced backrow alongside Kendellen. Head coach Simon Easterby has included Izuchukwu and outhalf Sam Prendergast, who were part of the Ireland senior tour to South Africa during the summer but didn’t get capped.

The team is a ‘who’s who’ of recent Irish 20s sides. Seán O’Brien (26) and Rob Russell are the elder statesman in a backline that includes the hugely promising Connacht centre Hugh Gavin. It will be interesting to see how Sevens star Zac Ward goes on the left wing and Ben O’Connor at fullback, while Matthew Devine’s welcome return to fitness sees him named at scrumhalf.

Jack Boyle, Tommy O’Brien and Shane Bolton didn’t travel because of injury so Munster prop Mark Donnelly gets a starting spot in the frontrow. Jack Aungier and Darragh Murray have plenty of Connacht caps while on the bench, 19-year-old Clontarf prop Alex Usanov was a late addition to the travelling party.

Easterby said: “The Pumas will present a real test, coming as it does in the first of three games in seven days. They’re a physical team who have come off a competitive Currie Cup campaign.

“The three games will ask different questions of the group and that is exactly the kind of environment we want to foster and to see how the players react to a pressurised and competitive environment. We had a good pitch session on Monday afternoon and the players are itching to get out there.

“We will be managing our resources given the close proximity of the games and it’s a younger and less experienced group than the one that competed two years ago. But the talent, energy and enthusiasm of this group has been obvious over the course of the last six days. We’re delighted to be here in Bloemfontein and the squad is ready to get going.”

The three-match series will be shown live on IrishRugby+ free, although registration is required.

EMERGING IRELAND (v Pumas, Wednesday, Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein, 3pm Irish time): Ben O’Connor (UCC/Munster); Rob Russell (Dublin University/Leinster), Seán O’Brien (Clontarf/Munster), Hugh Gavin (Galwegians/Connacht), Zac Ward (Ballynahinch/Ulster/Ireland Sevens); Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne/Leinster), Matthew Devine (Corinthians/Connacht); Mark Donnelly (Cork Constitution/Munster), Stephen Smyth (Old Wesley/Leinster), Jack Aungier (Clontarf/Connacht); Harry Sheridan (Dublin University/Ulster), Darragh Murray (Buccaneers/Connacht); Cormac Izuchukwu (Ballynahinch/Ulster), Alex Kendellen (UCC/Munster) (capt), James Culhane (UCD/Leinster).

Replacements: Gus McCarthy (UCD/Leinster), Alex Usanov (Clontarf/Leinster), Ronan Foxe (Garryowen/Munster), Evan O’Connell (UL Bohemian/Munster), Sean Jansen (Connacht), Ethan Coughlan (Shannon/Munster), Jack Murphy (Clontarf/Ulster), Jude Postlethwaite (City of Armagh/Ulster).