AIL: Terenure seek to back up impressive opening victory when they travel to Young Munster

There might only be two teams unbeaten after two rounds of the Energia AIL Division 1A come teatime this afternoon, namely the winners of the Clontarf-Garryowen and Young Munster-Terenure matches.

All victorious on the opening day, Terenure will seek to back up their victory at home over the champions Cork Con when they travel to Young Munster, who themselves won away to UCD.

However, Terenure last won at Tom Clifford Park in February 2017, and they travel without last week’s match-winner Fintan Gunne, due to his Leinster call-up, and also their go-to centre Peter Sylvester, who played his 50th AIL game for the club last week before moving to Miami.

The experienced Alan Bennie and pacy Conor Phillips start, with Craig Adams shifting to midfield alongside Aran Egan, as the former Leinster back Chris Cosgrave is tried at 10. It’s a potent looking backline, if lacking Sylvester’s physicality. The fit-again Jordan Coughlan returns in a strong bench.

Similarly, Young Munster are without last week’s double try-scorer, Shay McCarthy, as he is with Munster in Parma, injured fullback Patrick Buckley and suspended tighthead Paul Allen. Shane O’Leary, Jack Shaw and Peter Meyer come in.

As Bryan Fitzgerald is also on Munster duty, Garryowen bring Jack Delaney into midfield in one of four changes for their trek to Castle Avenue, with fullback Jamie Heuston, winger Colm Quilligan and lock Oisin Cooke starting.

With Aitzol King called up to the Leinster squad, Clontarf have brought in Sean Reilly, Victor Allen and Peter Maher, as Andrew Smith shifts to fullback behind an unchanged pack and halves.

The other opening day winners, Ballynahinch, travel to Temple Hill where Con have brought in centre Eoghan Smith and the Munster loosehead Mark Donnelly.

Lansdowne, at home to UCD, recall winger Cathal Eddy and promote flanker Paul Wilson, the Gonzaga captain in their Schools Cup win two seasons ago. The students’ suffered injuries to both scrumhalves, Rob Gilsenan and Michael Moloney, and flanker Mark Hernan. They make eight changes and two positional switches, as Bobby Sheehan moves from hooker to blindside.

St Mary’s make four changes for their trip to Armagh, with Ethan Baxter replacing suspended captain Ronan Waters after his red card against Clontarf.

In 1B last week’s five home winners are all on the road against sides who lost away. Nenagh Ormond travel to Blackrock while Shannon and Old Wesley, each beaten in the semi-finals last season, meet in a reprise of the promotion final two seasons ago which Shannon won, and UCC host Highfield in a Cork derby.

Two of last week’s winners in 2A meet when Corinthians host Greystones. The promoted Galway club won 27-10 away to Ballynahinch last week with a pack whose oldest player is 24 and a backline, featuring double-try scoring 19-year-old Tomás Farthing, whose oldest player is 21.

Free-scoring Instonians host Ballymena in their first home game in 2A for 12 years and Navan begin their centenary celebrations in earnest when hosting Old Crescent, while in 2C Sydney Parade hosts its first AIL game in 22 years when Monkstown entertain Bruff.

Energia All-Ireland League, Men’s Divisions (2.30pm unless stated)

Division 1A: City of Armagh v St. Mary’s College, Palace Grounds; Clontarf v Garryowen, Castle Avenue; Cork Constitution v Ballynahinch, Temple Hill; Lansdowne v UCD, Aviva Stadium Back Pitch; Young Munster v Terenure College, Tom Clifford Park.

Division 1B: Blackrock College v Nenagh Ormond, Stradbrook; Dublin University v Old Belvedere, College Park; Naas v Queens, Forenaughts; Shannon v Old Wesley, Thomond Park; UCC v Highfield, The Mardyke.

Division 2A: Cashel v Banbridge, Spafield; Galway Corinthians v Greystones, Corinthian Park; Instonians v Ballymena, Shaws Bridge; MU Barnhall v Buccaneers, Parsonstown; Navan v Old Crescent, Balreask Old.

Division 2B: Clogher Valley v Wanderers, The Cran; Malahide v Malone, Estuary Road; Rainey v Galwegians, Hatrick Park; Skerries v UL Bohemian, Holmpatrick; Sligo v Dungannon, Hamilton Park.

Division 2C: Ballyclare v Enniscorthy, The Cloughan; Belfast Harlequins v Midleton, Deramore Park; Clonmel v Tullamore, Ardgaoithe; Dolphin v Omagh Academicals, Virgin Media Park; Monkstown v Bruff, Sydney Parade.

Women’s Division (All matches 5pm): Blackrock College v UL Bohemian, Stradbrook; Galwegians v Ballincollig, Crowley Park; Railway Union v Old Belvedere, Willow Lodge; Suttonians v Cooke, JJ McDowell Memorial Ground; Tullow v Wicklow, The Black Gates.