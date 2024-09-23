Munster waiting for scan on outhalf Billy Burns’ shoulder injury

Munster have not given any update on the extent of the shoulder injury which forced new signing Billy Burns to be helped off in the 54th minute of their 35-33 win over Connacht at Thomond Park last Saturday.

The province are still awaiting the outcome of a scan on the outhalf’s injury and ahead of next Saturday’s BKT URC game away to Zebre Parma stated: “His availability for Saturday will be determined later in the week.”

Their weekly bulletin added: “Patrick Campbell suffered a shoulder injury while in AIL action for Young Munster and will have a specialist review.

There is good news for Dave Kilcoyne as he returns to full training this week.

READ MORE

Continuing to rehab are Diarmuid Kilgallen (leg), Brian Gleeson (shoulder), Cian Hurley (knee), Tom Ahern (ankle), Rory Scannell (ankle), Paddy Patterson (knee), Edwin Edogbo (Achilles) and Roman Salanoa (knee).

Meanwhile, for Leinster and Emerging Ireland, Tommy O’Brien was withdrawn with a hamstring injury he suffered in the act of scoring and will require further assessment this before a final decision will be made on his involvement with Emerging Ireland.

New signing RG Snyman will step up his rehabilitation programme this week as he nears a return from a foot injury.

James Culhane was withdrawn for a Head Injury Assessment towards the end of game and passed all assessments. He is available for selection this weekend and will be available to travel with the Emerging Ireland squad.

Michael Milne was withdrawn with an ankle injury on Friday and will be further assessed this week.