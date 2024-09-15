Joey Carbery suffers suspected hand fracture in first game for Bordeaux Bègles

Former Ireland international Joey Carbery picked up an injury in his first outing for new club Bordeaux Bègles on Saturday.
The outhalf left Munster at the end of last season in favour of the French club.
Starting at 10 for Bordeaux’s Top 14 second round fixture away to Lyon Olympique Universitaire, Carbery impressed in the opening half, putting five points on the board from a conversion and penalty.
But his debut was brought to a concerning end when he was injured in the 41st minute, forcing Matthieu Jalibert into the game as replacement.
Speaking at the post-match press conference, Bordeaux’s head coach Yannick Bru confirmed Carbery’s injury, adding the club suspect he suffered a hand fracture.
Lyon ultimately took the win, with the game ending 28-26.
