Ireland to open Women’s Six Nations campaign with home game against France

Ireland's Fiona Tuite is tackled by Charlotte Escudero of France during the 2024 Women's Six Nations match at Stade Marie-Marvingt in Le Mans. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Ireland will open next year’s Women’s Six Nations with a home match against France on Saturday, March 22nd and finish their campaign with a trip to play Scotland on Saturday, April 26th.

Ireland went down to a 38-17 defeat to the French in Le Mans in the opening round of last year’s championship, where they finished third behind France and Grand Slam winners England.

Scott Bemand’s side head to Italy for their second game on Sunday, March 30th before a two-week break leads into the home match with England on Saturday, April 12th.

Ireland travel to Wales on Easter Sunday, April 20th, before finishing up as the first game of the final day on Saturday, April 26th.

READ MORE

The IRFU will confirm venues for Ireland’s matches at a later date.

Ireland’s fixtures

Saturday, March 22nd: Ireland v France, 1.0; Sunday, March 30th: Italy v Ireland, 3.0 Irish time; Saturday, April 12th: Ireland v England, 4.45; Sunday, April 20th: Wales v Ireland, 3.0; Saturday, April 26th: Scotland v Ireland, 12.15.