Women’s Interprovincials: Leinster and Munster record wins

Defending champions Leinster and Munster recorded home wins over Connacht and Ulster respectively earlier today as the new Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship got up and running amid the Irish sunshine.

While Leinster eventually got their hands on the silverware, last season’s Interpros began with the eastern province falling to a surprise defeat against Connacht at the Sportsground in Galway. There was to be no repeat of that result on this occasion, however, as Tania Rosser’s charges produced a strong attacking display in front of 2,462 spectators at Energia Park and ultimately claimed a 38-19 victory.

Having initially broken the deadlock in the Donnybrook venue with a 10th-minute try from Ella Roberts, Leinster enhanced their cushion with additional converted scores courtesy of Katie Whelan and Aoife Dalton.

Although Connacht finally got under way with a try from replacement Faith Oviawe on 31 minutes, Emma Tilly got over in the closing moments of the first half to ensure Leinster brought a commanding 26-7 buffer into the dressingrooms at the break.

There was just over two minutes gone on the clock in the second period when Caoimhe Molloy joined her fellow Wexford native Whelan in the try-scoring stakes and with Nikki Caughey contributing her fourth conversion of the action, Leinster had moved into an unassailable 26-point lead.

Whelan got through for her second try before the tie reached a conclusion, but Connacht managed to gain some solace either side of this effort. Supplementing an earlier try from Laoise McGonagle off a Nicole Fowley crossfield kick, Oviawe doubled her own tally by crossing over in the final minute of the proceedings.

At Virgin Media Park in Cork, Alana McInerney bagged a hat-trick of first half tries to help Munster overcome a spirited challenge from Ulster on a final scoreline of 29-22.

McInerney had pounced on a loose ball in the seventh-minute to race away for a breakthrough try and after Munster captain Chloe Pearse drove over the whitewash in clinical style, the dynamic left-winger followed up with her second of the game just shy of the first-quarter mark.

Ulster eventually opened their account when Tara O’Neill profited from excellent approach work by Ireland international Brittany Hogan to touch down on her Ulster senior debut, but despite being forced off with an injury before the opening period ended, McInerney had claimed her third try on 34 minutes to propel the hosts towards a 22-5 interval advantage.

Yet Ulster (for whom Kathryn Dane was making her first competitive appearance since suffering a brain haemorrhage in November 2022) subsequently gave themselves a fighting chance after hooker India Daley bagged a converted try just five minutes into the second half.

Even though Munster reinforced their authority with a superb solo try from Chisom Ugwueru on 53 minutes, a determined Ulster responded once more through a Lucy Thompson five-pointer inside the final-quarter.

A late try from the outstanding Hogan raised the possibility of a spectacular comeback triumph for the northern province, but Munster ultimately held out to claim the spoils.