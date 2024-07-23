Rugby

Ireland linked with return to Soldier Field in Chicago for All Blacks match next year

Joe Schmidt led an Irish men’s team to a first win over New Zealand at the ground in 2016

Ireland’s Conor Murray, Simon Zebo, Jared Payne and Seán Cronin celebrate after beating New Zealand at Soldier Field in Chicago in 2016. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho
John O'Sullivan
Tue Jul 23 2024 - 13:48

Ireland have been linked with a return to Soldier Field in Chicago for a potential clash with New Zealand next year. The Chicago venue, home to the NFL’s Bears franchise, was where the men’s national senior team prevailed against New Zealand for the first time in their history in 2016. Joe Schmidt’s Ireland side beat the All Blacks 40-29 and have since gone on to triumph on four further occasions, including winning a Test series 2-1 in New Zealand (2022).

The most recent meeting between the teams was in last year’s World Cup quarter-final at the Stade de France, which the All Blacks won 28-24. Media reports in New Zealand suggest that the two countries are happy to return to the 61,500 capacity Soldier Field ahead of next year’s November Test series, most likely at the end of October. The game would be another sell-out.

Ireland played two matches against the New Zealand Maori on that summer tour in 2022, while a New Zealand XV took on an Ireland A side at the RDS later that year, enshrining a strong and cordial working relationship off the pitch between the two countries.

A spokesperson for the IRFU confirmed that Ireland’s Test schedule for next year – they are due to go to Georgia and Romania next summer – has not been agreed and that they weren’t willing to comment on speculation.

READ MORE

The All Blacks beat Fiji in San Diego last weekend.

John O'Sullivan

John O'Sullivan

John O'Sullivan is an Irish Times sports writer

The Counter Ruck

The Counter Ruck

Sign up to the Irish Times weekly rugby digest for the view from the press box with Gerry Thornley