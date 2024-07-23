Ireland linked with return to Soldier Field in Chicago for All Blacks match next year

Ireland have been linked with a return to Soldier Field in Chicago for a potential clash with New Zealand next year. The Chicago venue, home to the NFL’s Bears franchise, was where the men’s national senior team prevailed against New Zealand for the first time in their history in 2016. Joe Schmidt’s Ireland side beat the All Blacks 40-29 and have since gone on to triumph on four further occasions, including winning a Test series 2-1 in New Zealand (2022).

The most recent meeting between the teams was in last year’s World Cup quarter-final at the Stade de France, which the All Blacks won 28-24. Media reports in New Zealand suggest that the two countries are happy to return to the 61,500 capacity Soldier Field ahead of next year’s November Test series, most likely at the end of October. The game would be another sell-out.

Ireland played two matches against the New Zealand Maori on that summer tour in 2022, while a New Zealand XV took on an Ireland A side at the RDS later that year, enshrining a strong and cordial working relationship off the pitch between the two countries.

A spokesperson for the IRFU confirmed that Ireland’s Test schedule for next year – they are due to go to Georgia and Romania next summer – has not been agreed and that they weren’t willing to comment on speculation.

The All Blacks beat Fiji in San Diego last weekend.