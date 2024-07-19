New Zealand too strong for Ireland under-20s in third-place playoff

World Rugby Under-20 Championship third-place playoff: New Zealand 38 Ireland 24

Despite initially finding themselves in a promising position, the Ireland under-20s ultimately fell short to an impressive New Zealand in a World Rugby Under-20 Championship third-place playoff at Cape Town Stadium earlier today.

Tries from Oliver Coffey and Jack Murphy had the Irish 12 points in front by the 33rd minute of the action, but with their southern hemisphere counterparts amassing an unanswered haul of 38 points either side of half-time, Ireland – who did eventually end the game with a flourish – had to settle for fourth spot in the tournament’s final standings.

After announcing five changes from last weekend’s semi-final defeat to England, Ireland head coach Willie Faloon was forced into a late alteration to his starting line-up for this game. Following the withdrawal of Finn Treacy from the match day 23, Sean Naughton was promoted from the bench to inside centre – which in turn saw Hugh Gavin moving into the outside channel.

While Ireland struggled with their set-piece during a 31-20 reversal at the hands of the English, they managed to hold firm when New Zealand opted for an attacking scrum inside their “22″ during the early stages of this contest.

This was an encouraging moment for Faloon’s men and after going close off a series of five-metre drives, the Irish ultimately broke the deadlock on 11 minutes with a Coffey try that was supplemented by a conversion from his halfback partner Murphy.

Although New Zealand had them on the backfoot for extended periods, Ireland continued to have bright moments in attack and pounced for a second try. Had he remained with the small ball game, Ireland fullback Ben O’Connor could well have been part of the Cork panel for Sunday’s All-Ireland hurling final against Clare.

Instead, O’Connor pursued a career in rugby and he showcased why he is regarded as such an exciting prospect with a memorable run and pass that paved the way for Murphy to squeeze over in the left-corner for an unconverted five-pointer.

This put Ireland into an extremely promising position, but they did suffer a setback when flanker Bryn Ward (son of the New Zealand-born former Irish international Andy Ward) was sinbinned in the closing minutes of the first half.

In his absence, New Zealand skipper Vernon Bason was awarded a try at the end of a lengthy TMO check and while the resulting bonus strike from Dylan Pledger drifted past the target, the Irish lead was reduced to seven points (12-5) in time for the interval.

The Baby Blacks’ numerical advantage was wiped out when Frank Vaenuku was yellow carded just four minutes after the resumption, but in advance of Ireland being restored to their full complement of players, Jono Gibbes’ charges assumed control of this encounter.

New Zealand were back on level terms when centre Xavi Taele burst through underneath the posts for a score that was converted by replacement Rico Simpson and with 47 minutes gone in the proceedings, Bason slid over amid torrential rain for his second try of the game.

Ireland were now coming under constant pressure from a rejuvenated New Zealand and moments after Vaenuku’s return to the fray, Jeremiah Collins powered over to the right of the posts for a fourth Kiwi try on 56 minutes.

This left the Irish in a precarious position and the final outcome was effectively placed beyond doubt when Vaenuku made amends for his earlier sinbinning with a brace of tries. Yet Ireland persevered with their challenge in the closing moments and added a more respectable reflection to the final scoreline courtesy of quick-fire finishes from Ethan Graham and Naughton.

Scorers – Ireland: J Murphy try, 2 cons, O Coffey, E Graham, S Naughton try each. New Zealand: V Bason, F Vaenuku 2 tries each, X Taele, J Collins try each; R Simpson 4 cons.

Ireland: B O’Connor; D Colbert, H Gavin, S Naughton, H McLaughlin; J Murphy, O Coffey; E Calvey, S Smyth, A Mullan; A Spicer, L Murphy; J McKillop, B Ward, B Gleeson. Replacements: B Corrigan for Spicer, half-time; M Yarr for Smyth, 44 mins; B Howard for Calvey, A Sparrow for Mullan, M Flynn for Ward, all 48 mins; S Edogbo for Gleeson, 61 mins; E Graham for Colbert, 63 mins; J O’Riordan for Coffey, 68 mins.

New Zealand: S Coles; K Maxwell, A Tuivailala, X Taele, F Vaenuku; C Grant, D Pledger; S Sanele, V Bason, J Smith; T Allen, C Christie; A Smith, M Lowe, J Lee. Replacements: R Simpson for Grant, 43 mins; S Pole for Sanele, 48 mins; J Collins for Lowe, 52 mins; A-O Lolofie for Bason, 62 mins; X Tito-Harris for Tuivailala, 63 mins; T Cribb for Lee, 68 mins; W Martin for J Smith, B O’Donovan for Pledger, both 69 mins.

Referee: S Abulashvili (Georgia).