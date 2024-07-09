Ireland under-20s reach World Championship semi-finals after Australia game called off

A view of the pitch at the Athlone Sports Stadium in Cape Town ahead of the match between Ireland and Australia being cancelled. Photograph: Darren Stewart/Inpho/Steve Haag Sports

Ireland qualified for the World Rugby Under-20 Championship semi-finals after their final pool match against Australia as rained out in South Africa on Tuesday.

Due to “adverse weather conditions” World Rugby announced that the game at the Athlone Stadium in Cape Town will not take place.

Both sides have been awarded two points for the no result, meaning Ireland finish at the top of Pool B on 11 points with Australia currently in second on eight.

“Due to heavy rainfall in the Cape Town region on Tuesday 9 July, the pitch at Athlone Stadium has been assessed in partnership with organisers and match officials and currently declared not safe to play,” said World Rugby in a statement.

“As a result, the first match scheduled at this venue between Ireland U20 and Australia U20 has been cancelled and as per the tournament rules, both teams have been awarded two competition points.”

The winner of each pool in the three-group competition progresses to the semi-final. From the three pools, the runner-up with the highest points total also qualifies.

With a number of matches still to be played, Ireland will not know their semi-final opponent until Tuesday evening. However, with two further games set to take place at the Athlone Stadium on the same day as Ireland’s scheduled match – France vs Wales and South Africa vs England – it remains to be seen if those games will be played and what effect the weather will have on the semi-final line-up.

World Rugby has promised further updates in due course.