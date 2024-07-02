Leinster drawn with Clermont and La Rochelle in Champions Cup pool stages

Beaten finalists Leinster have been pitted against Clermont Auvergne, La Rochelle, Bristol, Benetton and Bath in the group stages of next season’s Champions Cup after they were drawn together in Pool 2.
Tuesday morning’s draw placed Munster against Northampton, Bulls, Stade Francais, Saracens and Castres in Pool 3.
And Ulster will take on Toulouse, Bordeaux-Begles, Sharks, Exeter Chiefs and Leicester in Pool 1.
Each club will play four matches against four different clubs, who are not from the same league, either home or away.
In the Challenge Cup, Connacht were drawn alongside Cardiff, Cheetahs, Perpignan, Lyon and Zebre.
Exact dates, venues and kick-off times will be announced in due course.
Pool 1
Leicester
Toulouse
Bordeaux-Begles
Sharks
Exeter Chiefs
Ulster
Pool 2
Leinster
Clermont Auvergne
La Rochelle
Bristol
Benetton
Bath
Pool 3
Northampton
Munster
Bulls
Stade Francais
Saracens
Castres
Pool 4
Glasgow
Racing 92
Sale
Stormers
Toulon
Harlequins
Fixtures
Round 1 – December 6/7/8
Round 2 – December 13/14/15
Round 3 – January 10/11/12
Round 4 – January 17/18/19
Round of 16 – April 4/5/6
Quarter-finals – April 11/12/13
Semi-finals – May 2/3/4
Final – Saturday, May 24th, Principality Stadium, Cardiff
