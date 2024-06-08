Leinster vs Ulster - URC quarter-final live

Ulster have beaten Leinster twice already this year. The Billy Burns kick special in the RDS back in January and a last-gasp victory over a Leinster side resting plenty of big names for Europe were highlights of what has otherwise been a tumultuous year for Ulster. They have changed both head coach and CEO, crashed out of the Champions Cup in shambolic fashion and at one point looked unlikely to even make the top eight.

Under Richie Murphy, fortunes have taken a turn for the better. What has gone right, and where will Ulster go from here? This week’s rugby podcast delved into the topic in depth.

Ulster’s turnaround under Richie Murphy Listen | 30:50

As for Ulster, they’ve been forced into a reshuffle in the pack with a number of injuries, particularly at lock. With Iain Henderson, Alan O’Connor and Kieran Treadwell ruled out, Cormac Izuchukwu shifts into the five shirt having impressed significantly in the backrow in recent weeks. Harry Sheridan packs down alongside him to give a youthful look to the engine room.

There is no specialist lock on the bench. Instead Greg Jones and Dave Ewers, backrow by nature, will likely be expected to fill in.

Perhaps in a bid to shore up the lineout with two young secondrow jumpers, the more experienced and traditionally stronger thrower Rob Herring starts at hooker with Tom Stewart on the bench. Herring also captains the side in place of Henderson.

Will Addison is at 13 alongside Stuart McCloskey with James Hume still injured, while Stewart Moore is given a run at fullback. Ethan McIlroy and Jacob Stockdale join him in the backthree.

A reminder of today’s matchday XV 👊 pic.twitter.com/n2z3dbvM32 — Ulster Rugby (@UlsterRugby) June 8, 2024

We’ll start with the team news. First up, the hosts, Leinster. For the first time in what feels like quite a significant time given Leinster’s European focus, this is the first time they’ve named a full-strength XV in the URC. Well, at least as close to full strength as they can get.

Hugo Keenan remains unavailable as he continues to play with the Ireland Sevens side in a bit to make the Olympic squad. Jimmy O’Brien is given first crack at replacing him in the 15 shirt. He’s joined by Jordan Larmour and James Lowe in the backthree. Robbie Henshaw and Jamie Osborne continue in midfield - despite the return to fitness of Garry Ringrose - while, interestingly enough given criticism of his performance in the defeat to Toulouse, Ross Byrne remains the trusted option at 10.

Josh van der Flier returns at flanker in place of Will Connors from that final loss, while James Ryan starts and captains the side at secondrow. There is no 6/2 split, Leo Cullen opting for a more traditional bench. Both Sam Prendergast and Ciarán Frawley are in the matchday squad. There is no Harry Byrne.

Good afternoon all and welcome to coverage of the URC knockouts. Nathan Johns here to tell you what’s what from the Aviva Stadium as Leinster look to banish some of their European demons by going on a run in the domestic competition.

Ulster, for their part, have seen an uptick in their fortunes ever since Richie Murphy took over as head coach. After at one point looking like not even making the top eight, Ulster finished sixth in the league to set up this interpro derby.

Kick-off is at 5pm and we’ll be building up to the action until then.