Ulster braced again for tough Leinster assignment

Stuart McCloskey: the Irish international missed the game against Munster due to a groin strain and is a doubt for Ulster's quarter-final against Leinster. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

They know Saturday has an ominous look about it; Leinster as close to full strength as they can be for yet another knock-out encounter between the two. But, even so, Ulster are not prepared to outwardly flinch at the prospect of this URC quarter-final.

And as last year when the teams came together in Europe’s round of 16, the game is being played at the Aviva Stadium. On that occasion, the usual outcome transpired when there is something on the line between the sides: Leinster progressing.

This time Ulster have at least collected a rarity in already having pocketed two URC regular season victories over Leo Cullen’s squad – albeit narrow ones – with the most recent being in the penultimate round of games in advance of the playoffs in what was a tub-thumping atmosphere last month at Ravenhill.

This weekend will be different in that Leinster will be full-bore. But, for all that, Ulster, under Richie Murphy’s guidance, have been producing some decent results and put it up to a powerful Munster side last weekend at Thomond Park.

READ MORE

Indeed, they could have won the game, but instead took a losing bonus point against Tadhg Beirne, RG Snyman et al to secure sixth spot in the final table and copper-fasten Champions Cup rugby for next season which, considering the dark places they have been this year, is a pretty decent return.

“Guys have a real fight about them at the moment and they’re willing to get behind each other on the pitch,” explained assistant coach Dan Soper. “That’s hugely important. Why that drained out of us, I don’t know. I’ve thought a lot about this season and reflected on it, but all I’m focusing on is where we are now.

“The players have really stepped up and taken ownership in the last few months. Richie’s given them a lot of space to be able to do that. Ultimately that’s what you want. You want that team that has that ownership and togetherness and we’re starting to head in that direction. We’ll need all that togetherness at the weekend.”

Ulster know all about the enormity of the challenge ahead and have injury doubts over some key personnel with Stuart McCloskey (groin) having pulled out prior to last weekend in Limerick while starting locks Kieran Treadwell (calf) and Alan O’Connor (head) both left the action early.

Back three player Ethan McIlroy, as with McCloskey also named in the starting side, pulled up in the warm-up with a back issue and all four are being monitored to see if they can feature this weekend.

“They’re a hell of a team and there’s no doubt we’ll go down as underdogs,” said Soper regarding Ulster’s opponents on Saturday. But we’ve got nothing to lose, and we have guys who have no fear and have clarity in what we’re trying to do.

“Is it a free hit? I’m not sure if that comment implies that it doesn’t matter. It really does matter, and we have a plan to win the game.”