New Zealand, Australia, Argentina and Fiji confirmed as Ireland’s November opponents

Ireland will square off against the All Blacks once again in November. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

New Zealand, Australia, Argentina and Fiji have been confirmed as Ireland’s opponents for this year’s Autumn Nations Series.

The headline contest is a rematch of last year’s World Cup quarter-final when the All Blacks travel to the Aviva Stadium to start campaign on November 8th. The IRFU have confirmed the fixture details after New Zealand rugby previously announced their tour last month.

After that All Blacks clash, Andy Farrell’s Ireland side will welcome Argentina to Dublin a week later, with both of the first two fixtures taking place on a Friday evening.

Fiji then travel on Saturday, November 23rd, before a reunion with new Australia coach Joe Schmidt is on the cards when the Wallabies come to town as Ireland’s final opponent in that international window. That game on November 30th will be the IRFU’s 150th challenge match.

“This November’s lineup is a hugely exciting one for the Irish rugby public and we are looking forward to competing against four hugely talented sides,” said Farrell upon confirmation of the fixtures.

“There is an added dimension to this year’s Autumn Series, with a fourth match against Australia set to mark the IRFU’s 150th celebrations.”We look forward to testing ourselves against some of the most exciting teams in the world, with whom Ireland has such strong traditions and rivalries. It promises to be a Series to remember.”

Ireland last played Australia during the 2022 November campaign, Jack Crowley making his first international start after late injuries in the build-up to Ireland’s 13-10 victory. Ireland also played Fiji that year, prevailing 35-17. Ireland last played Argentina - now coached by former Leinster outhalf Felipe Contepomi - in 2021 in a 53-7 victory in Dublin.

2024 Autumn Nations Series Fixtures: