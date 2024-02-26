Connacht’s Shayne Bolton to miss URC clash against Scarlets

Shayne Bolton will be missing from URC action this weekend, ruled out after suffering concussion in Connacht’s victory over Cardiff.

The 24-year-old Irish-qualified South African-born winger, who helped his side with a try in only his second appearance this season, is following protocol routines which rule him out. However, head coach Peter Wilkins says his return could also be hampered by an ankle injury which he suffered in the same incident – possibly four to six weeks.

And with no fresh injuries, Connacht also welcome the return of Byron Ralston after suspension, while scrumhalf Colm Reilly is back in full training. Although possibly too early for a return to Connacht action, he could feature in club play this weekend – similarly Shane Jennings, while John Porch continues to rehab his knee injury.

Despite the hard-earned 12-16 victory over Cardiff, Wilkins says the performance was disappointing, having played against 14 men for most of the fixture.

“There should have been extra space to exploit. We didn’t do that well, so in that sense I was disappointed.

“We had the frustration with some elements of our performance, and the real satisfaction of our win, but when you look at the table and see the majority of teams above us also won, it didn’t help our ladder position.”

However, he says, it was an important victory that keeps Connacht in touch with the top eight.

“When you start to look at what fixtures are coming up, not just for us, but also for those in the top half – and a lot of them haven’t played in South Africa yet or they haven’t played each other – so with that little bit of reflection, it’s not something that disheartens us, but makes us more encouraged, realising how important those four points were in Cardiff.”

Nor is he taking this Saturday’s Welsh visitors for granted despite their disappointing season with just 12 championship points.

“Scarlets will have some frustrations from their season. The position in which they find themselves makes them dangerous.”