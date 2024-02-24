Ireland v Wales: Live updates from Six Nations clash in Dublin

One for the stats geeks.

Wales concede a try from 17 per cent of their missed tackles, the worst rate in this year’s competition. In other words, they do not scramble well in defence. Based on that and other stats, you can find here a list of five tactical areas where Ireland can have the upper hand.

Wales head coach Warren Gatland. Photograph: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Jack is an example for us, and for all the boys and girls here, in all aspects. Smart, good personality, strong mentality, a fighter and a hard worker – like the people of West Cork! — Régis Sonnes, school coach of Jack Crowley

After his impressive start to the Six Nations, Gerry Thornley has written a profile of Jack Crowley. Gerry has gone well back, speaking to those who worked with the Munster outhalf from a young age.

If on route to the game and you fancy some easy listening, have a look at our most recent podcast. Gordon D'Arcy joined John O'Sullivan and myself to preview today's action.

Ireland vs Wales preview Listen | 23:41

Ireland vs Wales preview Listen | 23:41

As for Ireland’s opponents, Wales have made one change from the side that lost by two points to England in Twickenham. Sam Costelow comes back in at outhalf after suffering a neck injury in round one vs Scotland.

It’s difficult to judge his performance that day given he went off early, but he was outhalf for a fair chunk of a half that saw Wales go 20-0 down. Gatland later called it the worst 40 minutes he’s seen from any team he’s coached. However, last time out in London, Wales’ game management was shocking, stand-in 10 Ioan Lloyd gifting England a 5m scrum from which they scored when trying to play with the ball too close to his own line.

Elsewhere, Wales’ strongest area is undoubtedly their backrow. Tommy Reffell is statistically the best defensive breakdown operator so far in this tournament, while Aaron Wainwright has been their sole strong ball carrier - his footwork before contact is excellent. Then their is youngster Alex Mann, who has scored two tries in his first two caps in this competition. It’s a young Wales, shorn of many of the old familiar faces.

They are a flawed side, but fun to watch.

Wales: Cameron Winnett; Josh Adams, George North, Nick Tompkins, Rio Dyer; Sam Costelow, Tomos Williams; Gareth Thomas, Elliot Dee, Kieron Assirati; Dafydd Jenkins, Adam Beard; Alex Mann, Tommy Reffell, Aaron Wainright.

Replacements: Ryan Elias, Corey Domachowski, Dillon Lewis, Will Rowlands, Mackenzie Martin, Kieron Williams, Ioan Lloyd, Mason Grady.

Let’s start with the teams, shall we? Ireland are at full strength minus one. As has been discussed at interminable length at this stage, Hugo Keenan is out with a knee injury. Sod’s law dictates that the one time the Leinsterman does pick up a knock, the two next cabs off the rank - Jimmy O’Brien and Mack Hansen - are also injured.

Step forward Ciarán Frawley. Is he a 10? Is he a centre? Is he a fullback? We may never find out what his best position actually is, but as far as today is concerned, the Skerries man finally gets an opportunity for Ireland in a big game in the backfield.

Elsewhere, all of those who had niggles or were rested for the 36-0 win over Italy are back in, while Oli Jager is set for a bit of a surprise debut off the bench. According to Andy Farrell, Finlay Bealham is not injured, Jager has won this cap on merit.

The Jager Bomb Squad, anyone?

Ireland: Ciarán Frawley; Calvin Nash, Robbie Henshaw, Bundee Aki, James Lowe; Jack Crowley, Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong; Joe McCarthy, Tadhg Beirne; Peter O’Mahony (capt), Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris.

Replacements: Rónan Kelleher, Cian Healy, Oli Jager, James Ryan, Ryan Baird, Jack Conan, Conor Murray, Stuart McCloskey.

The down week is officially over, it’s time for another weekend of Six Nations action. Nathan Johns here to take you all the way through today’s clash.

After the players took last weekend off - not all, it should be said given the provincial action that did take place - Ireland are back at the Aviva with Wales standing between them and a third consecutive win to start this championship.

Wales have not beaten Ireland since 2021, and they haven’t won in Dublin since 2012. Warren Gatland’s side have also won just one game in their last 10 Six Nations outings.

Ireland, by contrast, have won 19 of their last 20 matches - that World Cup quarter-final defeat aside. The formbook and odds are all only pointing in one direction. We’ll find out if everyone’s predictions are correct at 2.15pm when this one kicks off.