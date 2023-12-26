Sports Review 2023: Green Army in full voice in Paris as Ireland claim Springboks’ scalp

Rugby World Cup, September 23rd: Ireland 13 South Africa 8, Stade de France

On mature recollection, it might seem a little misplaced anyway. Some of us arrived at the Stade de France hours before kick-off, to avoid another underground crush from central Paris to the unwelcoming suburbs of Saint Denis, and that cantilevered oval-shaped grey bowl built for Zinedine Zidane and his 1998 World Cup winners, before its Olympics facelift.

The stations and bars were empty. The calm before, and all that. This only made the hours pass more slowly. Ever since the draw had been made some 1,014 days previously, this felt as defining as any knock-out tie. World champions v world number one.

Winning the pool appeared even more significant given New Zealand, beaten 27-13 in this stadium on opening night, then lay in wait, rather than the hosts. Ireland had won the only clash in the preceding six years, but the theory still went that couldn’t match the Springboks’ physicality.

Cue a ferocious opening. Every aspect of Ireland’s game was under constant pressure. The scrum traded blows, but not so the lineout and Ireland couldn’t muster much in attack. Yet they stayed in the fight and didn’t gave an inch lightly.

An estimated 24,000 travelled over from Ireland alone, and the Green Army outnumbered a strong Boks’ contingent by four to one. Unlike the Aviva, they wore green and sang. Even Ireland’s Call thundered out, and soon after kick-off so did The Fields.

Bundee Aki set Ireland alight, and from another penalty to the corner, Ireland launched an attack which ended with James Lowe’s pass putting Mack Hansen over. Only 7-3 at the break but the unbridled roar at half-time was confirmation an epic was unfolding.

Manie Libbok worked a try for Cheslin Kolbe, but missed the conversion, and whereas the Boks left 11 points behind off the tee, Johnny Sexton and Jack Crowley landed two scrum penalties as the action ebbed wildly to seal the 13-8 win.

The players celebrated accordingly. The Green Army bellowing Zombie as it blasted out from the PA system. For a moment it was too emotional to even write.

Of course, we all know what happened thereafter. There was next to nothing between the best four sides, but all were in the same section of the draw. The Boks lost the battle but won the war.

Still, it was some day. The day of the year.