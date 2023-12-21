Leo Cullen puts a little meat on the bones of RG Snyman’s move to Leinster next summer

Leo Cullen wore a faintly bemused expression mixed with a hint of exasperation when discussing RG Snyman’s summer move from Munster to Leinster, looking to quash any inference of subterfuge in the process.

The shorthand version is that the IRFU wouldn’t let Munster keep two NIQ (non-Irish qualified) players in the same position. They chose to keep Jean Kleyn. Jason Jenkins is leaving Leinster at the end of the season to pursue other opportunities.

RG Snyman wanted to stay in Ireland. Leinster were offered the chance to sign Snyman on a one-year contract with a number of riders to include financial remuneration based on games played. He’s not going to block playing opportunities for young secondrows in the province. That’s the skinny, according to Leinster.

Cullen was a tad more abstract in explaining the sequence of events, initially, but nothing was lost in the translation. “As it evolves it is hard to talk because it is other people’s news to come out. Players were presented in front of us because of another player that we do have but won’t next season. He has other opportunities that he is exploring. It is not any more complicated than that.

READ MORE

“He’s [RG Snyman] a player coming in, he’s obviously top end with experience winning two World Cups, who has an injury profile which hasn’t been great since he’s been in the country, but he wanted to stay in Ireland and explore other opportunities.

“Thankfully we were able to get the deal done and that’s it really. There is a risk with any player coming in, it’s good that the settling in Ireland piece is done already, that’s an attraction. There was probably an idea that they are happy within Ireland, RG and his partner.”

[ RG Snyman: A world-class lock with X-factor who is worth the gamble for Leinster ]

The gestation period for the negotiation was relatively short admitted Cullen. “It happened quickly; it was just making sure to get everything signed off. It’s not particularly complex. From our point of view, you progress with this because there was interest. Obviously, Jacques [Nienaber] has worked with RG at South Africa and even prior to that as well at underage [level].

“That’s the thing he [Nienaber] knows the guy so well. He’ll fit in well, we’re excited about it. It’s a while away yet. It’s a slightly different dynamic.

“When you bring in a player, there will be some level of conversation but that has always been the way when we’ve brought in players in the past to the province to some extent, depending on the position. It’s on a case-by-case, it’s hard to go into the specifics of that because I don’t think it’s fair for the people closest to it.”

He pointed out that Leinster’s focus on endemic talent ID and development won’t change, adding that it’s been a long time since Leinster were in the market for a player of Snyman’s standing. “Yeah, it’s a departure for us, a departure from what we’ve done generally, we’ve brought our own young guys through, and we’ll continue to do so as well.

RG Snyman and Jean Kleyn celebrate Munster winning the URC Trophy. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

“If you want someone like RG, he’s at the top end of the game. You really want that to add to the players we have, 95 per cent coming through the system are academy guys. You want to add to their confidence, the experience and presence he can give to those around him.

“Hopefully he’s going to be someone who adds. It’s hard for us to think of that at the moment because we’re in the thick of games but yeah, the opportunity arose, we definitely see the upside to it. Yes there is all these things to it, new signings work for some teams and don’t for others. If you think about the logical steps of it, he’s a player who has that bit of experience and comes into the group and hopefully adds something.”

Snyman’s contract is for a year, but Leinster’s rugby history contains some players who made a huge impact in a short time frame while at the province, and perhaps most pertinently, helped them win European trophies.

“When you think of guys like Rocky [Elsom] who came in for less than 12 months, and Brad Thorn who came in for three or four months, those guys left a real lasting legacy on the place. Sometimes, you need that little bit extra to get across the line. Again, that’s the hope with any player you bring in.

“Those two guys were successful for sure in short windows and added a lot to all the people who were there at that time. It’s not something we’ve done a huge amount of over the years but those are two examples that do stand out.

“But the market, it’s a very tough market to sign top-end players. If you look where top-end players go, it’s Japan. There are current All Blacks in the prime of their career who have given up playing international rugby to play in Japan.”

He sighed when asked would it add additional spice to the upcoming URC game against Munster on Tuesday? “From our point of view, it’s not. I don’t see why, it’s a player that is released.”

Leinster will be able to call upon scrumhalf Luke McGrath (knee) and centre/wing Tommy O’Brien (ankle), both of whom have returned to full training for the game in Thomond Park.

Outhalf Harry Byrne is following the return to play protocols having picked up a head injury against La Rochelle in the opening Champions Cup tie, while Jenkins picked up a back niggle just before half-time against the Sale Sharks.

His availability and that of Harry Byrne will be determined later in the week. Both were on the pitch at Energia Park on Wednesday afternoon. Charlie Ngatai picked up a calf injury at the RDS last Saturday, the extent of which has yet to be confirmed. He won’t play against Munster. There are no new updates on Cormac Foley (shoulder), Ross Byrne (arm), Jamie Osborne (shoulder) and John McKee (hamstring).