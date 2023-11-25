Connacht succumb to Bulls physicality as they suffer heavy loss

Reinhardt Ludwig of the Vodacom Bulls is tackled by Sean Jansen of Connacht. Photograph: Deon van der Merwe/Steve Haag Sports/Inpho

URC: Bulls 53 Connacht 27

Connacht felt the full pressure of the Bulls’ physicality in a high intensity game at Loftus Versfleld where they succumbed at altitude to their heaviest loss of the season.

In a game in which Connacht’s defence was always going to be key against a rampant Bulls at home, Connacht had leaked four tries by half-time to trail 32-13.

Connacht had opened with a Jack Carty penalty after seven minutes, but thereafter the home side dominated every facet of the game, and eventually their territorial domination was rewarded. A penalty from outhalf Jaco Van Der Walt was followed by their opening try as they capitalised on an overcooked kick from Carty.

From a lineout inside the 22, the Bulls took advantage on the short side before Ryan Nortje supplied hooker Akker van der Merwe to score in the corner. As the home side enjoyed territorial dominance, they capitalised from a penalty when openside Elrigh Low powered in to score.

Both outhalves exchanged kicks, but the home side always looked the more dominant – their big ball carriers too much for Connacht when Ryan Nortje enjoyed an easy canter to the line, stretching the lead to 25-6.

Despite unforced errors, Connacht delivered a super try before the break as David Hawkshaw and Cathal Ford combined before wing Diarmuid Kilgallen finished in the left corner. Carty struck his touchline conversion to reduce the deficit to 25-13 after 35 minutes.

However, the visitors suffered another sucker punch when the Bulls struck again down the wing, providing Springbok Wille Le Roux with an easy finish for a 32-13.

When lost Akker van der Merwe to the sin bin, Connacht made it count. Joe Joyce and Oisin Dowling made impactful surges, before Tadgh McElroy finished well, with Carty adding the conversion.

That was as close as Connacht could get, not helped by a sinbinning for Conor Oliver. The Bulls added three more tries to their tally, and Pete Wilkins side was always chasing the game. Although Connacht added a third try through Shamus Hurley-Langton, they were denied a fourth try and bonus point as time ran out.

Yellow cards: Connacht: C Oliver (56m). Bulls: A van der Merwe (45)

Vodacom Bulls: W le Roux; S de Klerk, S Gans, D Kriel, S Petersen; J van der Walt, Z Burger; G Steenekamp, A van der Merwe, W Louw; R Ludwig, R Nortje (capt); M van Staden, E Louw, N Carr.

Replacements: JH Wessels for van der Merwe (36-40), C Brink for Louw (30-40), J Swanepoel for Nortje (45), H Wessels for van Staden (48), M van Staden for van der Merwe (56m), E Papier for Burger, S Matanzima for Steenkamp, M Smith for Louw, C Moodie for Gans (all 57), C Brink for Louw (67), C Smith for van der Walt (67).

Connacht: T O’Halloran; B Ralston, D Hawkshaw, C Forde, D Kilgallen; J Carty (capt), C Reilly; D Buckley, T McElroy, Fi Bealham; D Murray, J Joyce; O Dowling, S Hurley-Langton, S Jansen.

Replacements: D Tierney-Martin, JJ Hanrahan for Carty (60), P Dooley for Buckley (60), S Illo for Bealham (57), N Murray for Joyce (57), S O’Brien for Jansen (40), JJ Hanrahan for Carty (60), C Oliver for Dowling and E de Butlier for McElroy (50), C Blade for Reilly (67)

Referee: Gianlucca Gnecchi.