Dan Sheehan: ‘There’s no need to go chasing something that isn’t there’

Every cloud and all that. Dan Sheehan feared his first World Cup might be over before it started when he tore a ligament in his foot in the first half of the warm-up win over England over six weeks ago.

Instead, it offered the 25-year-old hooker an opportunity to work on “niggles” with his shoulder and hips after what he describes as a long 2022-23 season, during which he played in all bar one of Ireland’s November and Six Nations campaign, and 17 times for Leinster.

“I feel in a great place, probably the fittest and the best condition I have been in in a long time,” said Sheehan after the squad’s Tuesday morning training session at the Complexe Sportif de la Chambrerie in Tours. “It was nice to have that rehab window, where you can focus on other things as well. The body is in great shape.”

Initially, the prognosis for his recovery had been gloomy, potentially ruling him out of the entire pool stages.

“Even chatting to the physios after, it looked like it would have taken a bit longer. I was probably looking at around eight weeks, but it recovered really well, even in the first week, so that kind of gave us a good window.

“In fairness, everyone in here gave me every chance that week to make sure we knew exactly what it was, and sort of a timeline. I think from there, once I knew there was a chance, it was just head down and start working. There was a good team behind me that put a lot of work into me to get me here.

“After the first two weeks, I knew it was definitely a possibility of getting to play in the group stages anyway.”

And so it came to pass, with Sheehan playing the last half-hour against the Springboks. He looked as fit and as strong as ever, and the suspicion that he will be restored as the starting hooker against Scotland in Saturday night’s Pool B finale at the Stade de France (kick-off 8pm Irish) was strengthened by his appearance in front of the media.

Ever since his full Test debut against Italy in the 2022 Six Nations, Sheehan has become an integral part of the Irish pack. He had played in all bar one of Ireland’s last 14 Test matches going into this season – starting in 11 of them.

His return is timely, for the stakes could hardly be higher on Saturday night in what amounts to a head-to-head eliminator, albeit the Irish management and squad will endeavour to treat it like any other Test week.

“I think you can be in danger of over-hyping a game or getting too feared up about an occasion,” ventured Sheehan. “So, realistically, it’s pretty similar to a Test match, but obviously everyone knows that there is a lot on the line.”

He says there are no plans to reinvent the Irish lineout for this game.

“Nothing different. There’s been no new meetings or new plan. We’re very confident in our plan and the way we prepare for a lineout. I think we were coming up against South Africa, who are one of the best teams in the world. Things will go wrong and we probably didn’t get everything right on our part but that’s just a quick review.

“There’s no need to go chasing something that isn’t here. We still have full confidence in our plan and way of preparing. I don’t think it’s a problem.”

Helpfully, the Irish squad have had a two-week lead-in to this game, and with the added distraction of watching Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy contribute to Europe’s Ryder Cup win over the USA in Rome a week after being among the crowd when Ireland beat South Africa in Paris.

Dan Sheehan in action after his introduction against South Africa. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

“We had a good bit of training on Friday and Saturday so didn’t get to see a lot of the foursomes or four balls but a good few of us sat down and watched it on Sunday. It’s brilliant to see, especially the two lads who came and watched us against South Africa, Shane being an extremely passionate Irishman.

“It’s great to see how passionate he is about Ireland and Irish rugby and representing Ireland. I’d be right behind him in that way, so we had a good day watching it.”

Such has been the outside noise that even Rassie Erasmus and Ian Foster couldn’t help but speculate on the possibility of a Scottish win by more than seven points, thereby evicting the world’s number one side from the World Cup before the knock-out stages. But Sheehan is seemingly oblivious to it all, or most of it anyway.

“I don’t read or contribute to any sports media really. I was just like that as a kid, I wasn’t really interested in ... in your job, really,” he said, smiling.

Cheers Dan. Oh well!

“So no, it’s just another Test week for me and I sort of focus very much on what’s going on in the camp and what people tell me within the camp.”

Presumably though, this extends to Andy Farrell and/or Johnny Sexton informing the squad that failing an Irish win, either a draw or two losing points would see them top the group. And failing that, a defeat by five points or less would also suffice to ensure qualification, whereas a defeat by six points or more would most likely mean elimination.

“I think we’re all aware of the different little permutations, but our job is to go out and win a game. I’m sure there’ll be scenarios throughout, that if we find ourselves in a situation we’ll know what to do, and it would be stupid of us not to know it going into a match.

“Of course, everyone is fully aware of what we need to do at what time and depending on what the scoreline is. For us as a XV on the pitch, it’s just win the game.”