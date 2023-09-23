Georgia and Portugal draw after late drama in Rugby World Cup clash

Georgia's centre Demur Tapladze is tackled as he runs with the ball. Photograph: Lionel Bonaventure/AFP via Getty

Georgia 18 Portugal 18

Portugal fell agonisingly short of a first Rugby World Cup victory as they drew 18-18 with Georgia after a dramatic conclusion in Toulouse.

Having been 13-0 down just past the half-hour mark, the Portuguese fought back with 18 unanswered points before Tengizi Zamtaradze’s 78th-minute try, given after a review, drew things level.

Luka Matkava had the chance to put Georgia back in front but sent his conversion attempt wide, and Portugal were then awarded a last-gasp penalty – only for Nuno Sousa Guedes to also fail to hit the target.

Georgia had opened the scoring with Akaki Tabutsadze’s second-minute try, converted by Tedo Abzhandadze, who added two penalties.

Portugal then got off the mark from their first real opportunity, with Raffaele Storti crossing in the 34th minute.

Samuel Marques was unable to convert on that occasion, hitting the upright, but was successful with two penalties early in the second half.

Storti then scored his second try in the 57th minute to take his side into the lead, with Marques adding the extras, before the compelling contest entered its thrilling finale.

Georgia, fourth in Pool C, will next face Fiji in Bordeaux on Saturday, while fifth-placed Portugal – for whom this was a first match at this level avoiding defeat, in their second World Cup campaign – take on Australia in St Etienne the next day.