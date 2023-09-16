Ireland v Tonga live updates: Rugby World Cup Pool B clash

The thoughts of Ireland forwards coach Simon Easterby talking midweek about Tonga ..

Ireland's forwards do not expect Tonga's pack to be a pushover when the two sides meet in their Rugby World Cup Pool B clash on Saturday.

A look back at Ireland’s 82-8 win over Romania in Bordeaux last weekend. The 12 tries to one win was an Irish record at the World Cup and the second-biggest Irish winning margin ever. And, crucially, the squad emerged from the first game unscathed.

[ Match report: Ireland build up a head of steam as they blow Romania away in Rugby World Cup opener ]

In a sweltering opening weekend to the 2023 Rugby World Cup Ireland blew Romania away and scored 12 tries. Video: Reuters

If Ireland can use their maul as they did in the second half against Samoa, and build scoreboard pressure, they can make this an altogether more comfortable watch. If they emerge intact with a bonus-point win, it will be a good night’s work

Check out Gerry Thornley’s preview in full below ...

[ Rugby World Cup: Ireland looking to keep up momentum in tricky Tonga test ]

[ All you need to know guide: Kick-off time, TV channel and team news for Ireland v Tonga ]

Tongan head coach Toutai Kefu has included four former All Blacks in his starting team. John O’Sullivan has the team news for the Tonga side and a flavour of what to expect from them ...

[ Tonga include four former All Blacks in team to face Ireland in Nantes ]

TONGA: S (Charles) Piutau; A Taumoepeau, M Fekitoa, P Ahki, S Kata; W Havili, A Pulu; S Fisi’ihoi, P Ngauamo, B Tameifuna (capt); S Lousi, L Fifita; T Halaifonua, S Talitui, V Fifita.

Replacements: S Moli, T Koloamatangi, S Apikotoa, S Paea, S Funaki, S Vailanu, S Takulua, F Inisi.

Team news

Andy Farrell made just four changes to the team who hammered Romania, with Mack Hansen making his first World Cup start while Conor Murray comes in at scrumhalf.

Ronan Kelleher and Josh van der Flier are also promoted from the bench in the starting pack.

IRELAND: Hugo Keenan; Mack Hansen, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, James Lowe; Johnny Sexton (capt), Conor Murray; Andrew Porter, Rónan Kelleher, Tadhg Furlong; Tadhg Beirne, James Ryan; Peter O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris.

Replacements: Rob Herring, Dave Kilcoyne, Finlay Bealham, Iain Henderson, Ryan Baird, Craig Casey, Ross Byrne, Robbie Henshaw.

Hello and Welcome ... Ireland face a tricky test against a talented Tonga team tonight, as they aim to pick up their second bonus point victory of Pool B, before taking on South Africa in their third game.

As in their Rugby World Cup opener against Romania, Ireland have again named a strong team, taking no risks with captain Johnny Sexton again leading the team out. Tonga are one of the biggest benefactors of the change in World Rugby eligibility laws and with former All Blacks, fullback Salesi (Charles) Piutau, centre Malakai Fekitoa, scrumhalf Augustine Pulu and number eight Vaea Fifita, they’ll provide a far sterner test than in the first game.

Ireland and Tonga met once before at the Rugby World Cup, with Ireland winning 32-9 during the 1987 edition of the tournament in Brisbane. The two nations have played each other on just one other occasion, a 40-19 Irish win in Tonga on a summer tour in 2003. Nothing less than a third Irish win will do here, with South Africa and then Scotland to come. This is Tonga’s opening game of the tournament.

Wayne Barnes is the man in the middle, and kick-off in Nantes is at 8pm Irish time.

We’ll be providing build-up and updates throughout. Keep in touch via the comments section or on Twitter (@DonoghueEamon) but for now, let’s get started!

Pool B: Ireland v Tonga, Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes, Saturday, 9pm French time/8pm Irish time – Live on RTÉ 2