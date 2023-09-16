Ireland 59 Tonga 16: Ireland gather further momentum with impressive bonus-point win

Ireland's Bundee Aki and James Lowe celebrate a try in the win over Tonga in Rugby World Cup Pool B at the Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Ireland 59 Tonga 16

Job done and Ireland move on to the pivotal pool meeting with the Springboks in Paris next Saturday night. They do so with two bonus points, their eight tries on a balmy, colourful and carnival-like night in the Stade Beaujoire taking their tally for the tournament to 20 already.

Given the momentum, much slicker line-out and relatively rude bill of health Ireland which Ireland will take to Paris next weekend after regrouping at their base in Tours four days, Andy Farrell’s selection was again thoroughly vindicated.

Johnny Sexton came through 40 minutes not only unscathed but having overtaken Ronan O’Gara’s Irish all-time scoring record of 1,083. Having drawn level with nine points off the tee, he took the record in the grand manner by scoring and converting Ireland’s bonus point try in the 38th minute.

It’s becoming slightly ridiculous the way Sexton is hogging things.

The frontline front-row were also removed at the break, although Tadhg Furlong had to quickly return after Finlay Bealham departed for an HIA and did not return, presumably ruling the unlucky Connacht man out of next Saturday’s game.

Ireland’s Jonathan Sexton celebrates his try, which saw him break Ronan O'Gara's Irish scoring record. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

This performance was another reminder that Ireland are a different side when the lineout is firing on all cylinders. Granted, Tonga didn’t always compete, but Ronan Kelleher – who had a fine first half – hit the target with 11 of his 12 throws and Josh van der Flier mopped up the other for a virtually perfect dozen. Overall, there was a return of 21 from 23.

They mostly opted for quick ball off the top, but there were some good mauls which sucked the legs out of Tongan, as well as one nicely worked maul try.

The lineout was thus a launchpad for Ireland’s game, with Bundee Aki again carrier in chief with his explosiveness and footwork. In the form of his life, two tries garnished the 33-year-old’s display which this week – as it should have done a week ago – earned the Man of the Match award.

Conor Murray had a big game too, putting pace and length on his passes, and mixing up his game with some strong running. The older guard are looking sharp, and Murray must be a viable option to start against South Africa now.

Ireland have clearly identified that Tonga, like South Africa, England, France and others, are using aggressive line speed in defence and pushing up hard from the outside centre channel and in. Initially, they perhaps could have gone to the air more and were also a little lateral in their alignment, so setting up targets for Tonga’s big hitters and making it difficult to build through the phases.

But Ireland have also figured out that one of the best means of countering this kind of defence is by flooding the inside channels and picking out late runners with passes back against the grain, which were almost impossible to defend.

Not at all surprisingly, the estimated 15,000 travelling Green Army looked conservative if judging by the amount of green in the 31,363 crowd. On a warm evening, with temperatures in the low 20s, which was perfect for rugby, Johnny Sexton led the Irish team out to chants of “Allez les Verts”, the captain’s name and image having provoked the biggest roar when the teams were read out.

Judging by the roars for Peter O’Mahony and Conor Murray, there was a strong Munster contingent among the crowd and after Tonga’s fierce Sipi Tau war dance and kick-off, The Fields echoed around the stadium. Not long after though, the French crowd launched into La Marseillaise, which was applauded by their Irish counterparts in the party-like atmosphere.

As was always possible, the Tongans were a little too pumped up for their own good, conceding a rash of early penalties. Sexton opted for an opening three pointer off one of them, but Ireland failed to translate a Hansen 50/22 and other attacks into scores.

Ireland's Caelan Doris reaches to score a try at the Stade de la Beaujoire against Tonga. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

After a 45m penalty by William Havili, a lovely left-footed striker of the ball, Andrew Porter had a try chalked off after recourse to the replays showed a slight nudge forward by Hansen before he skilfully fed Tadhg Beirne. But Ireland deservedly struck in the 21st minute.

Rectifying their breakdown issues and generating continuity off another line-out, Doris took a lovely, almost undefendable late line onto Sexton’s skip pass back inside and Beirne was in support to reach out for the line under the posts.

After another Havili penalty, Solomone Kata’s late follow through on Lowe proved costly for Tonga. Aki lent his power at the lineout maul, Kelleher hit O’Mahony, who popped the ball down to Ryan in a nice variation, Ireland staying patient as they worked the ball to Doris at the back before he drove over.

Charles Piutau had stepped Hugo Keenan three times in separate counters but was tackled by Lowe before Porter won an important penalty in the jackal and The Fields rang out around the ground again.

Again Aki and co kept setting up go-forward which was recycled quickly before quick hands by Keenan, then smashed by Malakai Fekitoa, and Garry Ringrose’s long pass was gathered on the bounce by Hansen. He stepped inside Piutau and slalomed past four more defenders to score.

Sexton’s conversion drew him level with O’Gara’s Irish record, and he broke it in a fitting manner with the bonus point try when finishing gleefully after another Murray break and pass inside to Aki, with Ringrose providing the final link as the Tongan defence was sliced and diced.

The half didn’t finish comfortably for Ireland, a succession of penalties and maul/scrum pressure leading to a yellow card for O’Mahony when he drove into the Tongan front-row and went to ground. With Aki in the back-row, Vaea Fifita broke off from 8 and past Sexton’s tackle to score.

Ireland's Bundee Aki scores his side's sixth try against Tonga. Photograph: Andrew Matthews/PA

Sexton, correctly, did not put his body at risk and was promptly withdrawn with the first-choice front-row. A Tongan scrum penalty, kicked by Havili, soon followed before Ireland restored order, Rob Herring had one of his low-to-the-ground, mole-like finishes ruled out for a double movement before an important Beirne lineout steal led to a penalty to the corner, and Lowe came in off his wing to score off Craig Casey’s pass.

Not surprisingly, Tonga’s fitness was wilting and the sting was now draining out of their tackles. A scrum penalty led to another lineout to the corner, from which Robbie Henshaw ran a distracting decoy line as Aki’s out-in line opened the Tongan midfield and he rounded Taumoepeau with ease.

Aki added his second from concerted pressure on the Tongan line with one-off carries before Casey wrapped around van der Flier and Herring scored off a failed Tongan lineout with the last play. Cue Zombie and another lap of recognition, the bulk of the Green Army staying to savour the moments.

So far, so good.

Scoring sequence: 7 mins Sexton pen 3-0; 16 mins Havili pen 3-3; 21 mins Beirne try, Sexton con 10-3; 24 mins Havili pen 10-6; 27 mins Doeis try, Swexton con 17-6; 33 mins Hansen try, Sexton con 24-6; 38 mins Sexton try and con 31-6; 40 (+8) mins V Fifita try, Havili con 31-13 (half-time); 43 mins Havili pen 31-16; 59 mins Lowe try, Byrne con 38-16; 63 mins Aki try, Byrne con 45-16; 69 mins Aki try, Byrne con 52-16; 80 mins Herring try, Byrne con 59-16.

IRELAND: Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD); Mack Hansen (Connacht/Corinthians), Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD), Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians), James Lowe (Leinster); Jonathan Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College)(captain), Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen); Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD), Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne), Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf), Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne), James Ryan (Leinster/UCD, Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution), Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD), Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College).

Replacements: Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) for Kelleher, Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) for Porter, Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) for Furlong, Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) for Sexton (all half-time), Furlong for Bealham (48 mins), Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) for Ryan, Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) for Ringrose (both 48 mins), Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) for (52 mins), Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) for Murray (56 mins).

TONGA: Salesi Piutau (Shizuoka Blue Revs); Afusipa Taumoepeau (Perpignan), Malakai Fekitoa (Treviso), Pita Ahki (Toulouse), Solomone Kata (Leicester Tigers); William Havili (Moana Pasifika), Augustine Pulu (Hino Red Dolphins); Siegfried Fisi’ihoi (Pau), Paula Ngauamo (Castres), Ben Tameifuna (Bordeaux, captain), Sam Lousi (Scarlets), Halaleva Fifita (Oyannax), Tanginoa Halaifonua (Stade Francais), Sione Talitui (Crusaders), Vaea Fifita (Scarlets).

Replacements: Sonatane Takul (Agen) for Pulu (half-time), Solomone Funaki (Moana Pasifika) for Halaifonua (46 mins), Sam Moli (Moana Pasifika) for Ngauamo (50 mins), Sione Vailanu (Glasgow Warriors) for V Fifita, Tau Koloamatangi (Moana Pasifika) for Fisi’ihoi (both 61 mins), Sosefo Apikotoa (Moana Pasifika) for Tameifuna (68 mins). Not used: Semisi Paea (New England Free Jacks), Fine Inisi (Moana Pasifika).

Referee: Wayne Barnes (England).