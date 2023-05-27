LIVE Stormers v Munster: United Rugby Championship final

Some more pre-match reading ahead of kick-off in just under an hour...

Munster secondrow Jean Kleyn is returning to the club of his formative years, but there’ll be no sentiment in Cape Town this evening:

I’ve been with Munster a good few years now. As far as a club means something to me, it means everything

Deon Fourie’s enduring quality and versatility demonstrating that age is no barrier: The veteran flanker became the oldest debutant for South Africa when Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber named him on the bench – he came on – for the second in the three Test series against Wales in Bloemfontein last summer.

“Someone my age, making your debut at 35 [he is now 36] you have been looking forward to it for a long time. To have my whole family, my wife, and my kids there, to share it with everyone, it was really special.”

Munster are still the underdogs, for sure. But suddenly, after banging on the door for over a decade, when least expected to do so they’ve taken the tradesman’s entrance to the final

United Rugby Championship final: Stormers v Munster, DHL Stadium, Cape Town, 5.30pm (6.30pm local time), Live on TG4 and Premier Sport

Referee: Andrea Piardi (FIR, 36th competition match, 1st final).

Top try scorers: Stormers – Clayton Blommetjies, Angelo Davids 6 each. Munster – Gavin Coombes 10.

Top points scorers: Stormers – Manie Libbok 208. Munster – Joey Carbery 92

STORMERS: Damian Willemse; Angelo Davids, Ruhan Nel, Dan du Plessis, Leolin Zas; Manie Libbok, Herschel Jantjies; Steven Kitshoff (capt), Joseph Dweba, Frans Malherbe; Ruben van Heerden, Marvin Orie; Deon Fourie, Hacjivah Dayimani, Evan Roos. Replacements: JJ Kotze, Ali Vermaak, Neethling Fouche, Ben-Jason Dixon, Willie Engelbrecht, Marcel Theunissen, Paul de Wet, Clayton Blommetjies.

MUNSTER: Mike Haley; Calvin Nash, Antoine Frisch, Malakai Fekitoa, Shane Daly; Jack Crowley, Conor Murray; Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne; Peter O’Mahony (capt), John Hodnett, Gavin Coombes. Replacements: Niall Scannell, Josh Wycherley, Roman Salanoa, RG Snyman, Alex Kendellen, Craig Casey, Ben Healy, Keith Earls.

For Munster Jack Crowley starts at 10, with Ben Healy on the bench. Conor Murray, Malakai Fekitoa and Calvin Nash all return to the side, while RG Snyman, the fourth player to be ruled out of the semi-final as a consequence of a head injury in the Glasgow game, also returns to the match-day squad.

Stormers make two changes from their semi-final win over Connacht, as the fit again duo of Marvin Orie and Deon Fourie come into the pack.

Hello and Welcome ... Munster are one win away from ending their 12 year trophy drought, with Graham Rowntree’s team facing the Stormers in this evening’s URC final. Munster’s last trophy was the 2011 Magners League, losing three finals since then, in 2015, 2017 and 2021. After beating Leinster in the semi-final at the Aviva, next up they face the reigning champions in South Africa. It’ll be some way to win it!

Kick-off at the DHL Stadium in Cape Town is at 5.30pm (6.30pm local time).

We’ll keep you up to date with all the build-up, and action as it unfolds. Keep in touch via the comments section or on Twitter (@DonoghueEamon) but for now, let’s get started!