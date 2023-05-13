Brave Connacht finally run out of road as Stormers book spot in URC decider

Connacht’s Mack Hansen breaks the challenge of Ruhan Nel of the Stormers during the BKT United Rugby Championship semi-final at DHL Stadium in Cape Town. Photograph: Thinus Maritz/Inpho/Steve Haag Sports

Stormers 43 Connacht 25

Outhalf Manie Libbok scored two tries as the defending champion Stormers held off a second-half fightback from a brave Connacht to win 43-25 in Cape Town on Saturday and book a second successive final berth in the United Rugby Championship.

The Cape Town-based Stormers scored six tries in all as wing Angelo Davids, replacement scrumhalf Paul De Wet, loose forward Marcel Theunissen and centre Ruhan Nel also breached the Connacht defence in front of 47,000 raucous home fans.

[ Stormers v Connacht - As it happened ]

Connacht rallied from 20-8 down to pull within four points of the Stormers going into the final 15 minutes, scoring tries through wing Mack Hansen, loose forwards Conor Oliver and Shamus Hurley-Langton and replacement back Byron Ralston, but they were unable to fully capitalise on multiple handling and set-piece errors by their hosts.

The Stormers now wait for the winner of Saturday’s second semi-final between Leinster and Munster in Dublin. If Leinster win they will host the final on May 27th, otherwise it will return to Cape Town for the second year running.

Full report to follow