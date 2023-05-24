Munster v Stormers: Kick-off times, TV channel and team news ahead of the URC final

Munster fans celebrate their side's victory over Leinster in the semi-final of United Rugby Championship at the Aviva Stadium earlier this month. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

When and where is it on?

Munster travel to Cape Town, South Africa where they face DHL Stormers in the final of the United Rugby Championship on Saturday. Kick-off at the DHL Stadium is at 5.30pm Irish time.

How can I watch it?

TG4 will be showing live coverage of the match from 4.45pm on Saturday evening. All the action will be covered here at The Irish Times too, with reports, analysis, interviews and reaction.

How did we get here?

After defeating provincial rivals Leinster in an impressive semi-final showing, Munster now travel to the southern hemisphere with the wind in their sails. Despite carrying the underdog tag into the fixture two weekends ago, Munster – playing without a few key players due to injury and return to play protocols – prevailed by a single point, Jack Crowley’s drop goal in the dying minutes proving the difference in the Aviva.

Stormers also beat an Irish team to reach the final of the URC – they were too good for Connacht, running out 43-25 winner in Cape Town.

What happened the last time?

It wasn’t too long ago that these sides met in this very competition: about a month ago to be precise. Munster came out on top that day, securing a 26-24 victory in an encounter in Cape Town.

Reporting on the match, John Fallon wrote that Munster had to dig deep in a “bruising encounter” – that victory secured passage to the knock-out stages of the URC, and booked them a place in next season’s Champions Cup.

The defeat was the first of the season for the South African side, and they’ll be keen not to let the same happen in this weekend’s final. They go into the match as favourites.

Team news

As was expected, the Munster quartet of Malakai Fekitoa, Conor Murrary, Calvin Nash and RG Snyman will all return for next Saturday’s showpiece, after missing the semi-final clash with Leinster due to return to play protocols.

A 30-strong travelling squad arrived in Cape Town on Tuesday, including all of the 23-man matchday squad – expect scrumhalf Neil Cronin. Ethan Coughlan, David Kilcoyne, Scott Buckley and Joey Carbery.

Backs: Craig Casey, Ethan Coughlan, Conor Murray; Joey Carbery, Jack Crowley, Ben Healy; Malakai Fekitoa, Antoine Frisch, Rory Scannell; Shane Daly, Keith Earls, Mike Haley, Calvin Nash.

Forwards: Dave Kilcoyne, Jeremy Loughman, Josh Wycherley; Diarmuid Barron, Niall Scannell, Scott Buckley; Stephen Archer, Roman Salanoa; Tadhg Beirne, Jean Kleyn, RG Snyman, Fineen Wycherley; Gavin Coombes, John Hodnett, Alex Kendellen, Jack O’Donoghue, Peter O’Mahony.