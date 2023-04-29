LIVE Leinster v Toulouse: Champions Cup semi-final

The fact that Ireland outscored France by four tries to one is a testament to how wrong those French tactics were. France did not box clever. They tried to slug it out with an opponent who was faster, fitter and could hit harder. While it all made for great entertainment, it was not clever rugby. — Matt Williams

Head-to-head: Played 13, Leinster 7 wins, Toulouse 6 wins.

Routes to semi-finals – Leinster: 42-10 v Racing (h); 57-0 v Gloucester (h); 49-14 v Gloucester (a); 36-10 v Racing (h); R16 30-15 v Ulster (h); q/f 55-24 v Leicester (h). Toulouse: 18-13 v Munster (a); 45-19 v Sale (h); 27-5 v Sale (a); 20-16 v Munster (h); R16 33-9 v Bulls (h); q/f 54-20 v Sharks (h).

Leading try scorers – Leinster: Van der Flier 5, Ringrose 4. Toulouse: Mallia 3.

Leading points scorers – Leinster: Ross Byrne 65. Toulouse: Thomas Ramos 63.

Leinster have a potent maul of their own, their scrum has become an increasing weapon and all the metrics suggest that if they again generate anything like the amount of quick ball, they have the more sustained attacking game, and defence...

PATHS TO THE FINAL

✅ Munster, home and away

✅ Sale Sharks, home and away

✅ Bulls

✅ Racing 92, home and away

✅ Gloucester, home and away

✅ Ulster

TEAM NEWS

Leinster are without Robbie Henshaw, Johnny Sexton, James Lowe and Ronan Kelleher, who are all injured. Charlie Ngatai starts in the centre, Jimmy O’Brien switches wings with Jordan Larmour coming into the side, and Josh van der Flier returns to the backrow with Ryan Baird among the replacements.

Toulouse head coach Ugo Mola has named the same starting team which beat the Sharks 54-20 in the quarter-finals three weeks ago.

LEINSTER: Hugo Keenan; Jordan Larmour, Garry Ringrose, Charlie Ngatai, Jimmy O’Brien; Ross Byrne, Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong; Ross Molony, James Ryan (capt); Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan.

Replacements: John McKee, Cian Healy, Michael Ala’alatoa, Jason Jenkins, Ryan Baird, Luke McGrath, Harry Byrne, Ciarán Frawley.

TOULOUSE: Thomas Ramos; Juan Cruz Mallía, Pierre-Louis Barassi, Pita Ahki, Matthis Lebel; Romain Ntamack, Antoine Dupont (capt); Cyril Baille, Peato Mauvaka, Dorian Aldegheri; Richie Arnold, Emmanuel Meafou, Jack Willis, Thibaud Flament, Francois Cros.

Replacements: Julien Marchand, Rodrigue Neti, David Ainu’u, Alexandre Roumat, Rynhardt Elstadt, Alban Placines, Paul Graou, Arthur Retiere.

Referee: Wayne Barnes (England).

Hello and Welcome ... What a game we have ahead of us this afternoon, the meeting of European rugby’s two most successful clubs, from the two highest ranked nations in the world, a repeat of last year’s Champions Cup semi-final with both teams fighting for a place in this year’s decider. Top of the URC table against the Top 14 leaders, the plot lines are endless and epic.

Kick-off at the Aviva Stadium for the clash of four time winners Leinster and five time winners Toulouse is at 3pm.

We’ll keep you up to date with all the build-up, and action as it unfolds. Keep in touch via the comments section or on Twitter (@DonoghueEamon) but for now, let’s get started!