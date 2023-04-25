Leinster v Toulouse: Kick-off time, TV channel, team news and more ahead of the Champions Cup semi-finals

Tadhg Furlong in action during Leinster's win over Leceister in the quarter-finals of the European Rugby Champions Cup. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

When is it, where is it on, who else is playing this weekend?

Leinster face Toulouse in the semi-final of the European Rugby Champions Cup this Saturday, April 29th. Kick-off is at 3pm in the Aviva Stadium. In the competition’s other semi-final, fixed for 3pm on Sunday, La Rochelle take on Exeter at the Matmut Atlantique in Bordeaux.

How can I watch it?

RTÉ 2′s free-to-air live coverage of the match begins at 2pm, and it’ll also be shown on BT Sport. The Irish Times will be covering the match across the weekend, with live-blogs, match reports, reaction and analysis.

What’s happened in the competition so far?

Leinster haven’t missed a beat in the Champions Cup this season. They breezed through the opening rounds, dispatching of Pool A opposition Gloucester and Racing 92 – both at home and on the road – at a canter. As the competition amped up, in the last-16, Leinster adapted to a wet surface at the Aviva Stadium in early April to beat Ulster 30-15. Leicester, their quarter-final opponents, didn’t pose much of a threat – the province scored six tries on the way to a 55-24 victory.

Toulouse are also undefeated in the competition this year. They held out against Munster in Thomond Park on their first outing last December, and have grown into the competition since. They also scored 50-plus points in their quarter-final tie: a 54-20 win over Cell C Sharks at home.

What happened the last time?

Leinster and Toulouse also met at this stage of the Champions Cup last year. A sublime Leinster performance dethroned the then-defending champions, with Hugo Keenan, Josh van der Flier and James Lowe all crossing the try-line to help run up a statement scoreline of 40-17. Leinster would ultimately lose out in the 2022 Champions Cup final, undone by Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle.

What are Leinster’s chances?

This is a season defining clash for both clubs, and given the gravity of the occasion, variables will be at play. This is not a cut-and-dry affair.

“When it comes down to it, it’s 15 blokes against another 15 blokes on the pitch,” Toulouse lock Jack Willis said. “An incredible atmosphere ... but I’m sure there will be a few Toulouse supporters heading there as well.”

Leinster are favourites, top seeds, and on paper, should win. This is despite the conclusion of Leinster’s 17-game unbeaten run at the weekend, when they fell to Bulls, 62-7, in the United Rugby Championship.

But Toulouse, five-time winners of Europe’s top rugby competition, should not be written off. Toulouse secondrow Richie Arnold said this week that his side are much stronger than the team that lost to Leinster in the Champions Cup semi-final last year.

“I think [we’re in a better place],” the Australia international said. “I think we learned a lot from last year’s defeat, just watching them, how they play.”

Team news

Jordan Larmour looks set to start ahead of the injured James Lowe on Saturday. Lowe picked up a “freakish sort of injury” during the province’s victory over Leceister, according to head coach Leo Cullen.

“Jordan Larmour was unlucky to miss out the last day,” Cullen said.

Question marks remain over the availability of van der Flier and Ryan Baird, but have a reasonably good chance of making the cut. The pair are recovering from ankle and shoulder injuries respectively, and a decision on their inclusions in the squad is expected later in the week.

Cullen said on Monday that Ed Byrne would not be available for the clash with Toulouse, after he injured his tricep against the Bulls over the weekend. Rhys Ruddock suffered a hamstring injury earlier this month, and he underwent a procedure this weekend.

Leinster are still without talisman Johnny Sexton, who was ruled out for the rest of their season with a groin injury he picked up last month.

Toulouse rested many of their star names in a 19-10 loss to Stade Francais last Saturday, including Antoine Dupont, Roman Ntamack and Thomas Ramos. Melvyn Jaminet, Ange Capuozzo and Anthony Jelonch have all been ruled out for the clash on Saturday.

Leo Cullen is set to announce his starting team on Friday.