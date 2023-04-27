Toulouse head coach believes loss of Sexton and Lowe will upset Leinster’s patterns

Toulouse head coach Ugo Mola believes Leinster will have to adapt their game plan due to the absence of James Lowe and Johnny Sexton. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images

Ugo Mola believes that Leinster will adapt aspects of their patterns to accommodate the absence of Johnny Sexton and James Lowe for Saturday’s Heineken Champions Cup at the Aviva Stadium (3.0).

The Toulouse head coach speaking to the French media explained: “It [Lowe’s absence] changes things about the length and relevance of the kicking game. James Lowe has the most impressive number of metres compiled through kicking covered in the Champions Cup, after Antoine Dupont. He hits very hard.

“And Johnny Sexton needs no introduction. He is the best outhalf in the history of Irish rugby. Not having this player is necessarily a blow for them, that’s obvious, but when I see the performances of Ross Byrne and the understanding that they manage to find in their three-quarter line without him [Sexton], I’m not saying that they play better but differently.

“I have a lifelong respect for Sexton as this player has longevity, the ability to excel and to put together performances at a very high level. Unfortunately, he will not be able to play this semi-final but, apparently, he will be well prepared for more distant deadlines to do with his country [in the World Cup].”

Mola said that he had borrowed liberally from various sources to try and come up with a game plan to stifle Leinster, including recent matches between Ireland and France and also the manner in which La Rochelle had managed to thwart the Irish province in a European semi-final (2021) and last year’s final.

“Yes, we discussed [recent Ireland-France matches] even if the choices and options taken are not necessarily the same. There have been three or four [games] against Ireland in the last [few Six Nations] tournaments which have been quite rich in lessons, when the French won but also when they lost.

“There are also the matches where the Rochelais were able to do what was necessary to counter the offensives of Leinster. We tried to steal things from everywhere, but we want to stay true to ourselves. The one who will play is neither the XV of France nor La Rochelle, it’s Toulouse.”

The Toulouse coach confirmed that they had also drawn on the defeats to Leinster in 2019 and last season to understand some of the pitfalls they face and to ensure that they don’t repeat any mistakes.

He added that in the case of the most recent loss that Toulouse were a little jaded, drained by the exertions of facing Ulster and Munster (extra-time and penalty kicks) before going down to Leinster, all within a four-week playing window. He accepted that mistakes were made, saying: “We hadn’t necessarily taken the right options.”

That is unlikely to be the case come Saturday afternoon.