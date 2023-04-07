Leinster v Leicester: Irish province aiming for a place in Champions Cup semi-finals

Some pre-match reading for you..

With fine margins and limited resources, many organisations in the Top 14 and the English Premiership are reluctant to channel their efforts away from survival in their domestic competition to focus on Europe

[ Matt Williams: Integrity of the Champions Cup has been eroded by greed ]

The Leinster production line doesn’t deliver enough talent to underpin four provinces or make up for the shortfall in some of the other academies. David Nucifora and the IRFU needed to address that fundamental issue several years ago

[ Gordon D’Arcy: Concentration of Leinster players within Irish system a cause for concern ]

There’ll be a reduced capacity at the Aviva tonight, due to the short turnaround from Leinster’s last-16 win over Ulster. As of last night, 23,500 of the 27,000 tickets available had been sold ...

[ No plans to open upper tie of Aviva Stadium for Good Friday quarter-final clash ]

Check out Gerry Thornley’s preview and prediction..

[ Leinster expect big battle in the air and at breakdown as Leicester aim to spoil their season ]

Team news

Champions Cup quarter-final: Leinster v Leicester Tigers, Aviva Stadium, 8pm (Live on RTÉ2 / BT Sport)

LEINSTER: Hugo Keenan; Jimmy O’Brien, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe; Ross Byrne, Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong, Ross Molony, James Ryan (capt), Ryan Baird, Caelan Doris, Jack Conan. Replacements: John McKee, Cian Healy, Michael Ala’alatoa, Jason Jenkins, Scott Penny, Luke McGrath, Harry Byrne, Ciaran Frawley.

LEICESTER: Mike Brown, Anthony Watson, Harry Potter, Dan Kelly, Freddie Steward, Handré Pollard, Jack van Poortvliet; James Cronin, Julian Montoya (capt), Joe Heyes, George Martin, Cameron Henderson, Hanro Liebenberg, Tommy Reffell, Jasper Wiese. Replacements: Charlie Clare, Tom West, Dan Cole, Eli Snyman, Olly Cracknell, Sam Wolstenholme, Charlie Atkinson, Jimmy Gopperth.

Two changes for Leinster. Caelan Doris comes into the backrow, with the injured Josh van der Flier missing out, while Garry Ringrose comes into the centre and Jimmy O’Brien is moved out to the wing.

For Leicester, former England fullback Mike Brown is one of four players to come into the side, with former Irish Under-20 centre Dan Kelly, tighthead prop Joe Heyes and number eight Jasper Wiese all starting.

Hello and Welcome ... The last Irish team left standing in this year’s Champions Cup, Leinster host Leicester with a semi-final spot up for grabs. A repeat of last year’s quarter-final between these two at Welford Road – which Leinster had as good as finished as a contest by half-time with a 20 point lead – with a home final just two wins away for Leo Cullen’s team.

Kick-off at the Aviva Stadium for the clash of four time winners Leinster and two time winners Leicester is at 8pm.

We’ll keep you up to date with all the build-up, and action as it unfolds. Keep in touch via the comments section or on Twitter (@DonoghueEamon) but for now, let’s get started!