Weekend Champions Cup quarter-final previews: South African sides looking to win on the road

Toulouse v Sharks, Stade Ernest Wallon, Saturday, 3pm Irish time – Live on BT Sport

An intriguing match-up between the old and new, namely the tournament’s most successful club and the Springboks-studded Sharks on their first foray into the tournament.

Toulouse have made three changes from the side which beat the Bulls 33-9 last week. Peato Muuvaka is rotated with Julien Marchand, reported to be affected by an ankle injury, while one of the Six Nations’ standout players, Thibaud Flament, is restored in the backrow and Pierre-Louis Barassi is preferred to Santiago Chocobares in midfield.

The Sharks’ 50-35 win over Munster came at a cost, with scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse and lock Eben Etzebeth ruled out, as Grant Williams and Hyron Andrews start.

“It’s almost like-for-like,” ventured Lukhanyo Am and with the forecast 20 degrees, this could be a high-scoring affair, albeit the Sharks’ blitz defence can be very narrow and their 24 missed tackles last week is in keeping with the tournament’s lowest tackles success rate (84 per cent).

Earlier this season Antoine Dupont, who had three try assists last week, echoed the misgivings in French rugby generally regarding the arrival of the South Africans. Ironically, if they put paid to a second franchise they could conceivably entertain the Stormers in the semi-finals.

TOULOUSE: Thomas Ramos; Juan Cruz Mallía, Pierre-Louis Barassi, Pita Ahki, Matthis Lebel; Romain Ntamack, Antoine Dupont (capt); Cyril Baille, Peato Mauvaka, Dorian Aldegheri; Richie Arnold, Emmanuel Meafou; Jack Willis, Thibaud Flament, Francois Cros.

Replacements: Julien Marchand, Rodrigue Neti, David Ainu’u, Alexandre Roumat, Joshua Brennan, Alban Placines, Arthur Retiere, Dimitri Delibes.

SHARKS: Boeta Chamberlain; Werner Kok, Lukhanyo Am, Rohan Janse van Rensburg, Makazola Mapimpi; Curwin Bosch, Grant Williams; Ox Nché, Bongi Mbonambi, Thomas du Toit; Hyron Andrews, Gerbrandt Grobler; Siya Kolisi (capt), Vincent Tshituka, Sikumbuzo Notshe.

Replacements: Kerron van Vuuren, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Carlu Sadie, Lappies Labuschagne, Phendulani Buthelezi, Cameron Wright, Ben Tapuai, Thaakir Abrahams.

Referee: Karl Dickson (England)

Head-to-head: No previous meetings.

Betting: 1-7 Toulouse, 35-1 Draw, 4-1 Sharks. Handicap odds (Sharks +11pts) 10-11 Toulouse, 20-1 Draw, 10-11 Sharks.

Forecast: Toulouse to win.

Exeter Chiefs v Stormers, Sandy Park, Saturday, 5.30 – Live on BT Sport

Well-run and authentic English standard-bearers, the Chiefs’ double of 2019-20 has almost become a noose around their collective necks pending an end-of-season exodus.

Noting Sandy Park’s noise levels when advancing at Montpellier’s expense after a 33-all draw on try countback last Sunday, Rob Baxter commented: “After that period of success, it feels like the world is collapsing when we lose, and things are just okay when we win.”

Winger Olly Woodburn returns for Rory O’Loughlin, while the fit-again Stuart Hogg is back on the bench. Last week’s man-of-the-match in the Stormers’ 32-28 win over Harlequins, Deon Fourie, has been ruled out with an eyesocket fracture, and is replaced by Junior Pokomela, while Marcel Theunissen starts at number eight.

That final scoreline in Cape Town was distorted by Harlequins’ three converted tries in the last three minutes. The URC champions have had to travel, and Exeter have lost once in 12 home games this season, by 22-20 against Saracens last October. But the Chiefs also went to the well six days ago and were fortunate to play half the 100 minutes against 14 men given Zach Mercer’s red card was since rescinded.

EXETER CHIEFS: Tom Wyatt; Jack Nowell (capt), Henry Slade, Sean O’Brien, Olly Woodburn; Joe Simmonds, Will Becconsall; Scott Sio, Dan Frost, Marcus Street; Jonny Gray, Dafydd Jenkins; Jannes Kirsten, Christ Tshiunza, Sam Simmonds.

Replacements: Jack Yeandle, Nika Abuladze, Josh Iosefa-Scott, Aidon Davis, Dave Ewers, Tom Cairns, Harvey Skinner, Stuart Hogg.

STORMERS: Damian Willemse; Suleiman Hartzenberg, Ruhan Nel, Daniel du Plessis, Seabelo Senatla; Manie Libbok, Herschel Jantjies; Steven Kitshoff (capt), Joseph Dweba, Frans Malherbe; Ernst van Rhyn, Marvin Orie; Junior Pokomela, BJ Dixon, Marcel Theunissen.

Replacements: JJ Kotze, Ali Vermaak, Neethling Fouche, Gary Porter, Willie Engelbrecht, Hacjivah Dayimani, Paul de Wet, Clayton Blommetjies.

Referee: Mathieu Raynal (France)

Head-to-head: No previous meetings.

Betting: 9-5 Exeter, 19-1 Draw, 4-9 Stormers. Handicap betting (Exeter + 6 pts) 10-11 Exeter, 22-1 Draw, 10-11 Stormers.

Forecast: Stormers to win.

La Rochelle v Saracens, Stade Marcel Deflandre, Sunday, 3pm Irish time – Live on BT Sport

This meeting of reigning champions against three-times winners should tell us much about them. La Rochelle are seeking their third semi-final running, and arrive here on the back of 13 Champions Cup wins in succession since losing the final against Toulouse two seasons ago. Yet Ronan O’Gara’s team were indebted to last-ditch tries at home in beating Ulster 7-3 in the pool stages and Gloucester 29-26 last week thanks to Teddy Thomas’s second try of the match.

O’Gara has dropped Thomas to the bench, with Raymond Rhule preferred, while Ulupano Seuteni is recalled in midfield behind an unchanged pack featuring Uini Atonio, Pierre Bourgarit, Grégory Alldritt, the colossal Will Skelton, against his former team-mates, and the rejuvenated Ultan Dillane, who is retained at blindside.

Mark McCall has made just one change as a third lock, Nick Isiekwe, is promoted to counter La Rochelle’s lineout options after the somewhat laboured win over a more fluent Ospreys last week.

In Owen Farrell, the Vunipola brothers, Jamie George, Maro Itoje et al, Saracens certainly retain an experienced spine which will not be cowed by the Deflandre’s famed atmosphere in what could be something of an arm wrestle, featuring two teams with particularly potent mauls.

LA ROCHELLE: Brice Dulin; Jules Favre, UJ Seuteni, Jonathan Danty, Raymond Rhule; Antoine Hastoy, Tawera Kerr Barlow; Reda Wardi, Pierre Bourgarit, Uini Atonio; Thomas Lavault, Will Skelton; Ultan Dillane, Levani Botia, Grégory Alldritt (capt).

Replacements: Quentin Lespiaucq Brettes, Hayden Thompson-Stringer, Joel Sclavi, Romain Sazy, Yoan Tanga, Paul Boudehent, Thomas Berjon, Teddy Thomas.

SARACENS: Alex Goode; Max Malins, Alex Lozowski, Nick Tompkins, Sean Maitland; Owen Farrell (capt), Ivan van Zyl; Mako Vunipola, Jamie George, Marco Riccioni; Maro Itoje, Hugh Tizard; Nick Isiekwe, Ben Earl, Billy Vunipola.

Replacements: Tom Woolstencroft, Eroni Mawi, Christian Judge, Callum Hunter-Hill, Jackson Wray, Aled Davies, Duncan Taylor, Alex Lewington.

Referee: Andrew Brace (Ireland).

Overall head-to-head: No previous meetings.

Betting: 1-3 La Rochelle, 19-1 Draw, 12-5 Saracens. Handicap odds (Saracens + 7pts), 10-11 La Rochelle, 20-1 Draw, 10-11 Saracens.

Forecast: La Rochelle to win.