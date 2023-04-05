Rugby

Champions Cup: More than 23,000 tickets sold for Leinster’s game against Leicester in Aviva

No plans to open upper tie of Aviva Stadium for Good Friday quarter-final clash

Leinster are playing Leicester in the Champions Cup on Friday. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Gerry Thornley
Wed Apr 5 2023 - 14:19

More than 23,000 of the tickets for the Good Friday Champions Cup quarter-final between Leinster and Leicester at the Aviva Stadium (kick-off 8pm) have been sold, with the remainder of the restricted 27,000 capacity on public sale via leinsterrugby.ie.

While there are no plans to open the upper tier of the Aviva Stadium, the match is now on course to be a 27,000 “sell-out”. To open the upper tiers would effectively mean opening the entire stadium, the costs for which would outweigh the additional tickets sold in such a short time span. There has only been a six-day turnaround since the round of 16 win over Ulster at a full Aviva Stadium, whereas had Leinster another week or so to sell tickets, that might have been a different matter.

However, given the 18,300 capacity at the RDS, even a restricted 27,000 “sell-out” not only allows another 8,700 supporters or so to attend this quarter-final, it is also more commercially viable for the province to move the match to the bigger Dublin venue.

