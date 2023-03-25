Too little too late for Munster as Glasgow come away from Thomond Park with bonus point win

Munster’s Dave Kilcoyne is tackled by Matt Fagerson and Nathan McBeth of Glasgow during Saturday's URC clash. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Munster 26 Glasgow 38

Glasgow Warriors turned in a ruthless five-try performance to claim a 38-26 bonus-point United Rugby Championship win over Munster at Thomond Park.

Glasgow outplayed one of their main play-off rivals to take a giant leap towards a home quarter-final.

The Scots punished a misfiring Munster to lead 28-0 at half-time, as Fraser Brown’s early maul try was added to by captain Stafford McDowall, Domingo Miotti and Cole Forbes.

A drop goal from 18-point outhalf Miotti was followed by quickfire tries from Munster’s Gavin Coombes and Craig Casey – only for Tongan international Sione Vailanu to crash over on the hour mark.

Although Munster’s five-match winning run in the league came to an end, replacement Josh Wycherley and Calvin Nash both touched downed for a late bonus point.

It was fifth hosting fourth in Limerick, Glasgow building some solid early foundations through their strong set-piece and clever kicking game.

Hooker Brown, one of nine returning Scotland internationals, was driven over from a fifth-minute lineout, with Miotti converting. Munster number eight Coombes was held up just minutes later.

Glasgow doubled their lead to 14-0 in the 24th minute, centre McDowall using Brown’s reverse pass to race through and score despite Joey Carbery and Nash’s attempts to hold him up.

Miotti then found a gap between Paddy Patterson and Diarmuid Barron to make it 21-0. A costly knock-on prevented Munster from opening their account.

Indeed, Franco Smith’s men bounced into the second half on the back of Forbes’ brilliant bonus-point score. Influential Argentinian Miotti extended their lead with his 44th-minute drop goal.

Belatedly awaking from their slumber, a purposeful 52nd-minute Munster maul resulted in Coombes wrestling his way over.

Carbery converted and also added the extras to Casey’s follow-up effort, the scrumhalf darting over from a ruck.

Nonetheless, when Glasgow got back into scoring range, Jamie Dobie fought for every inch in a carry before number eight Vailanu powered over for Miotti to convert.

Prop Wycherley replied in the 70th minute after Coombes was stopped short. A long pass from Casey released Nash for the right corner, but it was too little, too late from Munster.