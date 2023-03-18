Ireland v England: Live build-up to crunch Six Nations clash as Ireland chase Grand Slam

The half-time score at the Stade de France is France 20 Wales 7.

What does that mean for Ireland? Well if France can continue their trajectory then they’re heading for a bonus point and a big margin victory, which would mean that Ireland would need to avoid defeat against England to win the title, unless they can score four tries and lose by less than seven points in a loss.

Here’s the Danty try for France:

Another penalty and then a try for France, Danty goes over on the wing as France begin to overwhelm the Welsh. It’s now 20-7, Ramos’s placekicking top notch. Meanwhile, the Irish team bus has arrived at the Aviva.

Ireland’s head coach Andy Farrell is the right man with the right stuff when Ireland needed him, writes Malachy Clerkin. “If England are not looking at this coach and wondering why they discarded him, they’re in more trouble than we think.

“The Ireland coach has a natural authority about him, perfectly approachable but devoid of faff. There he sits, shaven of head, bearded of jaw, looking like a bouncer at a Rammstein gig. He should be scary but he isn’t. There’s something about his bearing — open, willing, decent — that puts people at ease while at the same time leaving nobody in any doubt who the big kahuna is.”

Meanwhile, France have moved ahead of Wales with a penalty, it’s France 10 Wales 7 after 28 minutes at the Stade de France.

Looking back to Ireland, Johnny Sexton looks to exit Six Nations stage on a high note, writes Gerry Thornley. Contemporaries and sometime rivals Ronan O’Gara and Dan Biggar are among those rooting for the Irish captain.

“People are slagging me about him taking the record. Sure, it’s absolutely fantastic that he’s taking the record. I’m 46. If you get 10 years out of a record it’s a fantastic feeling to have but I’m delighted that Johnny and me have represented the best of Irish rugby. That’s very powerful for me,” O’Gara told The Irish Times this week from his home in La Rochelle.

“I’m delighted for Laura and I’m delighted for Johnny because there were times when he was doing it tough and he thought he was finished but he’s been beyond resilient. He’s looked in the mirror and he’s got the best out of himself, and that’s what I admire in the person, never mind the player.”

Great start for Wales against France! They go ahead 7-0 after George North scores a try under the posts. They have dominated France in the early stages.

But France respond immediately, great play by Ntamac and Dupont with a great long pass to Penaud on the wing in an acre of space. It’s 7-7, great response.

As France and Wales kicks off, let’s have a look at the Six Nations table. Scotland beat Italy 26-14 earlier today at Murrayfield that should secure third place barring a big bonus point win by England against Ireland. Italy are guaranteed the wooden spoon.

TEAM NEWS FOR IRELAND-ENGLAND:

Despite losing five players through injury in last week’s 22-7 win over Scotland, Irish head coach Andy Farrell has been able to name a strong team for Saturday’s game.

As expected, there are just three changes to the starting line-up, with Ryan Baird and Robbie Henshaw coming in for the unlucky duo of Iain Henderson and Garry Ringrose, while Jamison Gibson-Park has been named as the starting scrumhalf, with Conor Murray switching to the bench.

Henshaw will be making his first start of any kind since the Autumn Series game against Fiji, when forced off with a hamstring strain inside five minutes, with last week’s 14-minute appearance off the bench his first outing since then. Gibson-Park was making his first appearance of this year’s Six Nations as a replacement last Sunday but looked as sharp as ever.

While Henshaw especially and Gibson-Park have vast big-game experience, Baird’s promotion for just his third Test start makes this the biggest game of the 23-year-old’s career thus far.

For England, Steve Borthwick has made one of two enforced changes at inside-centre where Manu Tuilagi replaces the injured Ollie Lawrence. Tuilagi makes his first appearance of the Six Nations having initially been frozen out by Borthwick and then receiving a three-match ban for dangerous play on club duty for Sale. The powerful 31-year-old forms a midfield trio alongside Farrell and Henry Slade that was last seen during the 2019 World Cup.

Henry Arundell will start for the first time for England. The 20-year-old, who has won all six of his previous caps off the bench, has replaced Max Malins on the left wing.

Owen Farrell is restored at outhalf after being dropped for the 53-10 defeat by France last Saturday, with Marcus Smith demoted to the bench.

The second row Ollie Chessum sustained an ankle injury in training on Tuesday so David Ribbans is drafted into the starting XV in the only adjustment to the pack mauled by France.

Ireland: Hugo Keenan; Mack Hansen, Robbie Henshaw, Bundee Aki, James Lowe; Johnny Sexton (capt), Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong; Ryan Baird, James Ryan; Peter O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris. Replacements: Rob Herring, Cian Healy, Tom O’Toole, Kieran Treadwell, Jack Conan, Conor Murray, Ross Byrne, Jimmy O’Brien.

England: Freddie Steward; Anthony Watson, Henry Slade, Manu Tuilagi, Henry Arundell; Owen Farrell, Jack van Poortvliet; Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Kyle Sinckler; Maro Itoje, David Ribbans; Lewis Ludlam, Jack Willis, Alex Dombrandt. Replacements: Jack Walker, Mako Vunipola, Dan Cole, Nick Isiekwe, Ben Curry, Alex Mitchell, Marcus Smith, Joe Marchant.

Hello and welcome to live coverage of Ireland’s final Six Nations game, against England at the Aviva Stadium. Ireland have won every game so far in the tournament and are one game away from the Grand Slam, a Triple Crown and a Six Nations title. Ireland can still win the title by losing or drawing to England, in various different permutations, but it would be an anticlimactic ending to what has been a brilliant campaign - their eyes are on the victory over a wounded English team, who were thrashed last week at Twickenham by France.

Kick off at the Aviva is at 5pm, follow here for build-up and we’ll keep you posted on major updates from France’s game against Wales too. @DavidGorman20.