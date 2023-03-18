Ireland 29 England 16: How the Irish players rated in famous Grand Slam win

Dan Sheehan scores Ireland's third try as Ireland secure the Grand Slam against England. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images

Hugo Keenan

Excellent all round until hit by Freddie Steward. Tackling, high ball, lines of running excellent for 40 minutes.

Rating: 9

Mack Hansen

Lots of early involvement in defence and attack and was a threat when Ireland had few on offer. Strong performance

Rating: 9

Robbie Henshaw

Worked hard and tackled his share. Less visible in the first half but scored a crucial try when it was a one point game.

Rating: 8

Robbie Henshaw scores Ireland's second try. Photograph: PA

Bundee Aki

A tackling machine in the first half. Willing and real physicality threatened England. Smashed Steward. Carried hard.

Rating: 8

James Lowe

A bit of everything but got under the opponent’s noses and made ground. Tackled hard too and kept energy levels high.

Rating: 7

Johnny Sexton

An excellent crossfield kick in the second half when Ireland needed something. Place kicking flawless. A captain’s game.

Rating: 8

Johnny Sexton celebrates a conversion against England. Photograph: PA

Jamison Gibson-Park

Set the tempo as always. Quick to the break down with crisp passing and always the threat of something else.

Rating: 8

Andrew Porter

Aggressive and effective in the loose. As always put his body on the line and sets a feisty example around the park.

Rating: 8

Dan Sheehan

Great take and showed real dynamism in the dash for his first try. Then another on the right wing and why not for player of the match?

Rating: 9

Tadhg Furlong

A few signs of rust in the first half but a good shift and high work rate. Super defensive work in the opening phases.

Rating: 7

Ryan Baird

Showed great athletic ability and always able to grind in defence. Big turnover late in the second half and carried strongly in traffic.

Rating: 8

James Ryan

Big input throughout the game and took some effective carries. Right to the end was abrasive and competitive.

Rating: 9

Ireland’s James Ryan is tackled by Henry Slade and Jamie George. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Peter O’Mahony

Took a few tough lineouts and was his usual abrasive presence around the breakdown, especially during the early phases.

Rating: 7

Josh van der Flier

Huge workrate from the flanker and was a nuisance as normal. His peel away and delivery to Sheehan for the first try showed perfect timing.

Rating: 9

Caelan Doris

Not as visible as he has been in a heavy kicking game. Effective in the thick of yards gained and tackling. Good outing.

Rating: 8

Replacements

Excellent work from Jack Conan, particularly his offload to Sheehan for the third try. The bench dovetailed seamlessly, including Jimmy O’Brien at fullback and Rob Herring scoring the final try.

Rating: 9

Coach

A Grand Slam match eked out against an improved England team. Not Ireland’s most polished performance but it is about results. Again, bench used well to close out and improve the score.