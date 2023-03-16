Ireland v England: Ryan Baird and Robbie Henshaw named in strong side for Grand Slam decider

Robbie Henshaw returns to the Ireland team for Saturday's Grand Slam game against England at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Despite losing five players through injury in last week’s 22-7 win over Scotland, Irish head coach Andy Farrell has been able to name a strong team for Saturday’s tilt at a first Grand Slam to be won in Dublin, against England at the Aviva Stadium (kick-off 5pm).

As expected, there are just three changes to the starting line-up, with Ryan Baird and Robbie Henshaw coming in for the unlucky duo of Iain Henderson and Garry Ringrose, while Jamison Gibson-Park has been named as the starting scrum-half, with Conor Murray switching to the bench.

Henshaw will be making his first start of any kind since the Autumn Series game against Fiji, when forced off with a hamstring strain inside five minutes, with last week’s 14-minute appearance off the bench his first outing since then. Gibson-Park was making his first appearance of this year’s Guinness Six Nations as a replacement last Sunday but looked as sharp as ever.

While Henshaw especially and Gibson-Park have vast big-game experience, Baird’s promotion for just his third Test start makes this the biggest game of the 23-year-old’s career thus far.

In a boost for Ireland’s attempt to win a 15th outright title and just a fourth Grand Slam in 128 years, both Dan Sheehan and Caelan Doris have been passed fit to play in an otherwise unchanged starting XV. Furthermore, seven of this pack were ever-present starters in the Series win over the All Blacks.

Alas for him, Ronan Kelleher has been ruled out due to the shoulder injury he sustained last Sunday in Murrayfield, meaning Rob Herring returns to the match-day squad as back-up hooker, as he was in the opening win over Wales before his start against France was cut short due to a head injury.

The knock-on effect of Henderson missing out, after recently working his way back into first the match-day 23 and then the team, had led to a recall for his Ulster teammate Kieran Treadwell to the bench.

The 27-year-old Treadwell was an ever-present in the series win over New Zealand as a replacement before his run of six games in succession ended when he was omitted following the win over Fiji last November.

As forecast, the ripple effect of Ringrose’s absence and Henshaw’s promotion has also resulted in a recall to the match-day squad for the versatile Jimmy O’Brien.

After making his debut as a replacement at outside centre when replacing the injured Stuart McCloskey against South Africa, the 26-year-old O’Brien played at full-back against Fiji and on the wing in the victory over Australia before winning his fourth cap against Italy, again as a replacement at outside centre.

Ireland team

(v England, 2023 Guinness Six Nations, Saturday, Aviva Stadium, kick-off 5pm, live on Virgin Media TV and ITV)

15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 29 caps

14. Mack Hansen (Connacht/Corinthians) 13 caps

13. Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 61 caps

12. Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 45 caps

11. James Lowe (Leinster) 19 caps

10. Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 112 caps (Capt)

9. Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster) 24 caps

1. Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 52 caps

2. Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 16 caps

3. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 64 caps

4. Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 10 caps

5. James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 52 caps

6. Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 93 caps

7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 49 caps

8. Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 27 caps

Replacements

16. Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 33 caps

17. Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 122 caps

18. Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 8 caps

19. Kieran Treadwell (Ulster/Ballymena) 10 caps

20. Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 37 caps

21. Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 104 caps

22. Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 18 caps

23. Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster/Naas) 4 caps