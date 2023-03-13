Ireland v England: Kick off time, TV details, team news and more as Ireland look to complete Six Nations Grand Slam

Ireland’s Hugo Keenan gathers the ball under pressure during the win over England last year. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

When is it, where is it on, who else is playing this weekend?

Ireland will play England at 5pm at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, March 18th. It is one of three matches that day, beginning with Scotland against Italy at Murrayfield at 12.30pm and France against Wales at the Stade de France at 2.45pm.

How can I watch it?

The game is on free to air on Virgin Media One in Ireland. You can also watch the game on UTV. If you can’t be by a TV or want additional coverage, check out our live blogs on Irish Times Sport.

What is the state of play in the table and permutations?

Ireland could have clinched the championship with a bonus-point win over Scotland if France had failed to get a bonus point against England. Instead, France gave England a record thrashing, and closed the gap on points difference, as Ireland failed to get a bonus point against Scotland.

France are 20 points behind on points differential and will have played Wales by the time Ireland kick off against England.

Should France win by less than 13 points against Wales, or fail to get a four-try bonus point, a losing bonus point will win the championship for Ireland. Should France by 20 or more points against Wales, with a bonus point, then Ireland must either draw the game or beat England. Beating England will ensure the championship, the Triple Crown and the coveted Grand Slam, go to the home team at the Aviva.

Andy Farrell’s men are looking to become just the fourth Irish team to win the Grand Slam, and the first since 2018.

What happened in this fixture last year?

Ireland beat England at Twickenham by scoreline of 15-32, securing a bonus point. Lowe, Bealham, Keenan and Conan got over the line, while England were try-less, scoring only through Marcus Smith penalties. Former England manager Eddie Jones called out World Rugby after the defeat, but as John O’Sullivan wrote “Charlie Ewels delivered what in essence was a flying head butt to the face of James Ryan and deserved to be sent off”. Ireland then beat Scotland to secure the Triple Crown the following weekend, but their shot at the title was in vain as France won the Grand Slam by beating England.

What sort of threat will England pose to Ireland?

Not half as much as they usually might, one would dare to say, after their thrashing by France and their earlier loss to Scotland. England look a shell of the team they once were, but given their proud history, they will be fighting for a lot of pride against Ireland. Robert Kitson writes of England’s problems: “English rugby in barely better shape these days than the beleaguered game in Wales. Without reform of the union’s priorities and structures, at least another decade in the wilderness awaits.”

Andy Farrell is staying guarded against England’s response.

“They will certainly be hurting and, I mean, it’s a perfect opportunity to come and spoil the party,” said Farrell, with whom he previously worked as an assistant coach.

“That’s the reality. So that will be a massive motivation for them. Is that bigger motivation than what we’re gonna experience playing at home for a Grand Slam game on St Patrick’s weekend? We’ll see.”

Ireland’s Johnny Sexton kicks the points to become the joint all-time points scorer in the Six Nations. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Johnny Sexton’s final Six Nations game

Any score in Saturday’s game will see Ireland’s captain Johnny Sexton have the chance to break Ronan O’Gara’s all-time points tally in the Six Nations of 557 points.

Captaining Ireland to a Grand Slam coronation in Dublin would be “the stuff of dreams,” Sexton said. “What you grow up wanting to do. I don’t know why you grow up wanting to be the captain of Ireland, maybe because the players you admire the most were captains, but to do it would be dreams-come-true stuff.”

Gerry Thornley writes of Sexton: “Given Sexton has been such a good ambassador for the Irish team and Irish rugby, it’s always seemed slightly curious when even some home fans among Leinster’s provincial rivals like to make him the pantomime villain, and the loud booing when Sexton’s face appeared on screen from the stands during the France-Ireland game a year ago certainly portrayed them as a pantomime crowd of Shakespearean proportions.

“Of course, as much as anything, it’s a backhanded compliment, not least given the memory of Le Drop which sealed the opening leg of Ireland’s 2018 Grand Slam.

“Few players could have carried themselves as well as Sexton did. He will be a tough act to follow, in more ways that we can perhaps even envisage.”

Team news

Ireland’s team news will follow, with Gerry Thornley’s injury update report at 1pm. Five Irish players went off injured against Scotland – Caelan Doris, Dan Sheehan, Ronan Kelleher, Garry Ringrose and Iain Henderson. Post-game Farrell believed Doris and Sheehan were “okay”. Ringrose’s injury looked the most serious and Farrell said he is “up and talking”.

For England, Steve Borthwick will be forced into another midfield reshuffle for England’s final match of the Six Nations against Ireland on Saturday with Ollie Lawrence ruled out with a hamstring injury. Owen Farrell and Manu Tuilagi both offer Borthwick contrasting alternatives as the head coach wrestles with how to bounce back from the record home defeat by France.

Lawrence has started the last three matches at inside-centre but sustained the injury in Saturday’s humiliating defeat by France and was not named in Borthwick’s 36-man squad on Monday. Tuilagi is available again, however, following his suspension and could feature under Borthwick for the first time after the head coach lamented England’s lack of power against the physically dominant French.

Elsewhere, the Harlequins tighthead prop Will Collier is included with no place for Leicester Joe Heyes. The Exeter lock Jonny Hill – who was briefly called upon for training last week when Courtney Lawes was ruled out – has been included, as has the London Irish wing Ollie Hassell-Collins.