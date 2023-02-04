Wales v Ireland: Opening flourish helps Ireland secure bonus-point victory

Ireland’s James Lowe intercepts the ball and breaks to score their third try. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Wales 10 Ireland 34

Tremors would have gone through Irish ranks on previous treks to their bogey ground in recent times when the team’s heartbeat, Jamison Gibson-Park, was ruled out before kick-off. But if we’ve learned anything about this Irish team it is that they embrace unforeseen difficulties as challenges, and they all but secured a first Six Nations win over Wales in Cardiff for a decade with three tries in the opening 21 minutes.

With Conor Murray seamlessly filling Gibson-Park void, at times Ireland’s opening quarter was so complete and clinical that roof closed or not, you could hear the murmurs of chat in the stands, so stunned were the home crowd. It was a lovely sound.

Ireland led 27-3 at the interval although there were echoes of the 30-22 win in 2013 after leading 23-3 at half-time, as true to character Wales rallied in the second-half. In truth, Ireland lost their way a tad with some loose kicking which invited the home side into the game and were indebted to a large amount of huge defensive plays, and didn’t score for 46 minutes.

READ MORE

But in ways, to ultimately share the second half 7-7 and, importantly eventually seal the bonus point certainly constituted a satisfying kick-start to their Championship campaign.

Ireland’s clinical start was founded on excellent set pieces, the variety in their attacking game and the power carrying of Dan Sheehan, James Ryan and the outstanding Caelan Doris. Finlay Bealham made light of Tadhg Furlong’s absence with his energy and skill set, Murray was excellent in that first-half and at the back Hugo Keenan, imperious in the air, oozed composure at all times.

Ross Byrne provided an equally reassuring presence in the endgame to cement his new status in the outhalf pecking order.

But while Wales will rue their lack of discipline, especially at the breakdown, in the first half, Ireland will do likewise in the second with a rash of penalties, many avoidable.

Word had filtered out that Gibson-Park was out of the game by 11.30am, with Conor Murray promoted to the starting XV and Craig Casey on the bench, and news of Cian Healy being out began circulating within an hour.

The rumour had it that both had been ruled out with hamstring issues, but it wasn’t until about half an hour before kick-off that the IRFU website confirmed the news of both losses, Gibson-Park having “picked up a knock”, while Healy was “injured”.

The fear also lurked that a buoyed Welsh team and crowd alike might generate some wind in their sails with one of those strong early starts which have blighted Ireland’s hopes on recent visits here.

Ireland's Josh Van Der Flier (left) celebrates scoring their side's fourth try with team-mate Caelan Doris. Photograph: Joe Giddens

Instead though, Ireland were seamlessly coming at Wales in waves off Hugo Keenan’s gather. Stuart McCloskey found James Lowe on the edge with a lovely floated pass and when he and Garry Ringrose led the chase and collared Liam Williams, it forced Josh Adams to concede an attacking throw.

From it, Dan Sheehan peeled off the edge with his customary dynamism before Finlay Bealham, Andrew Porter and James Ryan made good inroads, the latter off Sexton’s inside pass, and then Doris powered through Liam Williams with barely two minutes gone from Murray’s pass.

A second seven-pointer soon followed as the Irish waves of attack increased. Sheehan again carried hard off a tap penalty, as did Doris, before Bealham popped the ball to Ryan and he powered over with a little help from Beirne in the latch.

There was a hiccup when Gareth Thomas tackled Sexton and appeared to knock the ball forward, but Karl Dickson and TMO Tom Foley didn’t think so, albeit Keenan covered the ground brilliantly to deny Rio Dyer a try from his own kick ahead.

After Murray nabbed Toby Faletau and drove him back off a five-metre scrum, small compensation came by way of a Dan Biggar penalty, which Sexton soon cancelled out and when Wales came knocking again Ireland added a third try through their defensive line speed when James Lowe picked off Biggar’s intended pass and raced 80 metres along the touchline to score.

𝐉𝐀𝐌𝐄𝐒 𝐋𝐎𝐖𝐄! ⚡️⚡️



"Biggar won't catch him. NOBODY IN RED IS GOING TO CATCH HIM!"



That is incredible! ☘️#GuinnessSixNations pic.twitter.com/UULtAc52kj — #WALvIRE live on Virgin Media One (@VMSportIE) February 4, 2023

Sexton added a good conversion an another penalty as Ireland failed to make a couple of more entries count, but on the credit side in addition to Keenan’s earlier try-saver, Ringrose then did likewise on Biggar before Lowe latched over the penalty to win a turnover penalty.

Nearing half-time, after a strong carry by George North up the middle to launch the play, Jac Morgan looked sure to score when charging toward the line but Porter did brilliantly to manoeuvre his body underneath him and the ball. The “3″ would have been as satisfying as the “27″ scored at half-time, although with a little more ruthlessness Ireland would have been out of sight.

Warren Gatland and his team needed half-time, and sure enough came out with a renewed purpose. Ireland had only conceded four penalties to nine by Wales in the first-half, but suffered the wrath of Dickson with a run of penalties against them in the first 10 minutes of the second-half.

Wales turned one of them into a try off a kick to the corner and a power play before Hawkins pulled the ball back for Biggar to put Liam Williams over. Porter was then penalised for attempting to slide in under the Welsh full-back, sparking an “all-in” and a Welsh penalty form halfway on the restart.

Welsh upped their line speed and work in the collisions, while Ireland palpably became a little rattled, both halves kicking non-contestables to afford Williams ample opportunity to counter. From one such counter, an airborne Ian Henderson was pinged for colliding with the Welsh fullback when attempting a chargedown within a minute of his introduction. But Williams didn’t win a yellow card.

Ireland were living by their wits. Murray made a key covering tackle when Williams countered again. Doris made one brilliant choke, turnover tackle on Justin Tipuric. After a curious crosskick towards Peter O’Mahony which Rio Dyer picked off, Ryan came up with a huge lineout turnover, while Sexton and Van der Flier held up North for a big turnover.

But Welsh momentum was deflated when Liam Williams was binned for catching Sexton on the chin with his shoulder, and after the bench was emptied, the game was settled when Ireland finally found some attacking rhythm again – Bundee Aki in particular adding some oomph.

𝐘𝐄𝐋𝐋𝐎𝐖 𝐂𝐀𝐑𝐃 🟨



Liam Williams sent to the bin for a high tackle on Johnny Sexton.#WALvIRE | #GuinnessSixNations pic.twitter.com/f62bkwKmeb — #WALvIRE live on Virgin Media One (@VMSportIE) February 4, 2023

Either side of a good line and strong carry by Lowe on one wing, Mack Hansen twice offloaded on the right touchline to Sheehan, who did well to keep the ball alive with an offload inside to Ross Byrne. Eventually, after more close-in power carrying, an der Flier sealed the deal and secured the bonus point when scoring untouched against a bedraggled Welsh defence.

Ireland were knocking on the door of a record win in this fixture but Alex Cuthbert denied Hansen a try from Ross Byrne’s crosskick.

The final score line may have been slightly misleading. Wales scored twice from 10 entries inside the visitors’ 22, whereas Ireland returned with six scores from nine visits to the home 22. But that also demonstrates where Ireland were at their most effective.

A bonus point win sets up next Saturday’s crack off the reigning Grand Slam champions nicely.

Scoring sequence: 3 mins Doris try, Sexton con 0-7; 9 mins Ryan try, Sexton con 0-14; 15 mins Biggar pen 3-14; 19 mins Sexton pen 3-17; 21 mins Lowe try, Sexton con 3-24; 27 mins Sexton pen 3-27; (half-time 3-27); 46 mins L Williams try, Biggar con 10-27; 73 mins Van der Flier try, Byrne con 10-34.

Wales: Liam Williams (Cardiff); Josh Adams (Cardiff Rugby), George North (Ospreys), Joe Hawkins (Ospreys) Rio Dyer (Dragons), Dan Biggar (Toulon), Tomos Williams (Cardiff Rugby); Gareth Thomas (Ospreys), Ken Owens (Scarlets, capt), Tomas Francis (Ospreys), Adam Beard (Ospreys), Alun Wyn Jones (Ospreys), Jac Morgan (Ospreys), Justin Tipuric (Ospreys), Taulupe Faletau (Cardiff Rugby).

Replacements: Dillon Lewis (Cardiff Rugby) for Francis (half-time); Rhys Carre (Cardiff Rugby) for Thomas, Tommy Reffell (Leicester Tigers) for Tipuric (both 54 mins), Scott Baldwin (Ospreys) for Owens, Dafydd Jenkins (Exeter Chiefs) for A Wyn Jones (both 61 mins), Rhys Webb (Ospreys) for T Williams (64 mins), Owen Williams (Ospreys) (67 mins), Alex Cuthbert (Ospreys) for Dyer (69 mins).

Sinbinned – L Williams (65-75 mins).

Ireland: Hugo Keenan (Leinster); Mack Hansen (Connacht), Garry Ringrose (Leinster), Stuart McCloskey (Ulster), James Lowe (Leinster); Johnny Sexton (Leinster, capt), Conor Murray (Munster), Andrew Porter (Leinster), Dan Sheehan (Leinster), Finlay Bealham (Connacht), Tadhg Beirne (Munster), James Ryan (Leinster), Peter O’Mahony (Munster), Josh van der Flier (Leinster), Caelan Doris (Leinster).

Replacements – Iain Henderson (Ulster) for Beirne (54 mins), Tom O’Toole (Ulster) for Bealham, Jack Conan (Leinster) for O’Mahony, Bundee Aki (Connacht) for McCloskey (all 60 mins), Craig Casey (Munster) for Murray (65 mins), Ross Byrne (Leinster) for Sexton (all 69 mins), Rob Herring (Ulster) for Sheehan, Dave Kilcoyne (Munster) for Porter (76 mins).

Referee: Karl Dickson (England).