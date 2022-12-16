Champions Cup teams: Murray, Crowley and Earls recalled to Munster XV

Conor Murray returns to action for the first time since picking up a groin injury during the November internationals. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Champions Cup: Northampton Saints vs Munster, Sunday December 18th, Franklin’s Gardens 1pm kick-off, live on BT Sport

Conor Murray returns to action for the first time since picking up a groin injury during the November internationals having been named to start for Munster in this weekend’s Champions Cup clash away to Northampton. The Ireland scrumhalf replaces Craig Casey in the starting XV following the round one defeat to Toulouse, marking his first game since earning his 100th international cap against South Africa.

Keith Earls also returns to the starting XV having made his season bow off the bench vs Toulouse, while Jack Crowley is also promoted from the bench. He starts at inside centre as part of a 10-12 axis with Joey Carbery. Mike Haley and Calvin Nash keep their places in the backthree.

Up front, the one change to the pack is the promotion of Jack O’Donoghue to openside flanker, John Hodnett drops to the bench having started there last Sunday. The rest of the pack is unchanged with Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell and John Ryan starting in the frontrow. The latter plays his last Champions Cup clash for the province before departing in January to take up a contract with the Chiefs in New Zealand.

Jean Kleyn and Tadhg Beirne are once again the secondrows while Peter O’Mahony and Gavin Coombes join O’Donoghue in the backrow.

On the bench, Dave Kilcoyne comes into the fold to make his first appearance since October. Rory Scannell and Shane Daly, who both started the Toulouse defeat, drop into the replacements.

Sunday’s opponents, Northampton Saints, have named a strong starting XV as they look to bounce back from an opening round drubbing away to La Rochelle. England internationals Alex Mitchell and Courtney Lawes both start having come off the bench away in France, while Lewis Ludlam and the South African Juarno Augustus join Lawes in a formidable backrow.

Fresh off making his debut during the November internationals, Dave Ribbans is at secondrow alongside Australian international Lukhan Salakaia-Loto.

Northampton’s backline, so often their strength, is at near full-strength. Finn Smith, the young 10 signed from Worcester to replace Dan Biggar, starts in the half-backs alongside Mitchell, while an international pairing of Rory Hutchinson (Scotland) and Matt Proctor (New Zealand) line out in the centres.

In the backthree, George Furbank and Tommy Freeman have both been capped by England.

Northampton Saints: George Furbank; James Ramm, Matt Proctor, Rory Hutchinson, Tommy Freeman; Finn Smith, Alex Mitchell; Alex Waller, Sam Matavesi, Ehren Painter; Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Dave Ribbans; Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam, Juarno Augustus.

Replacements: Mikey Haywood, Emmanuel Iyogun, Alfie Petch, Alex Moon, Angus Scott-Young, Aaron Hinkley, Callum Braley, Fraser Dingwall.

Munster: Mike Haley; Calvin Nash, Antoine Frisch, Jack Crowley, Keith Earls; Joey Carbery, Conor Murray; Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne; Jack O’Donoghue, Peter O’Mahony (C), Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Dave Kilcoyne, Roman Salanoa, John Hodnett, Alex Kendellen, Craig Casey, Rory Scannell, Shane Daly.

Ulster vs La Rochelle: Saturday December 17th, Kingspan Stadium, 5.40pm kick-off, live on BT Sport

📋 Your Ulster team to face @staderochelais at Kingspan Stadium tomorrow evening 👊#HeinekenChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/5Bk2ykwnrl — Ulster Rugby (@UlsterRugby) December 16, 2022

Ulster have been boosted by the return to fitness of skipper Iain Henderson and John Cooney ahead of Saturday’s pivotal Champions Cup clash with La Rochelle. Both players missed last weekend’s 39-0 drubbing away to Sale due to head injuries picked up in the defeat to Leinster the week previous.

The two are among a number of changes made by Dan McFarland, some injury and suspension-enforced. Jacob Stockdale, who limped off at the AJ Bell Stadium last Sunday, is replaced on the wing by Rob Lyttle with Robert Baloucoune still out with a hamstring injury. Scotland international Rory Sutherland also returns to start in the frontrow in place of the suspended Andy Wawrick.

Elsewhere in the pack, Tom Stewart starts in place of Rob Herring, who drops to the bench, while Sam Carter replaces Kieran Treadwell at secondrow. As he was in his last appearance against Leinster, Henderson lines out at blindside flanker with Nick Timoney and Duane Vermeulen alongside him in the backrow.

Cooney replaces Doak at scrumhalf as his partnership with Billy Burns continues. With no James Hume, Luke Marshall starts at 13 outside Stuart McCloskey while Mike Lowry and Ethan McIlroy round out the backthree.

It remains to be seen if the game will still go ahead in Belfast, with an update on the condition of the pitch at the Kingspan Stadium expected on Friday afternoon.

For Ronan O’Gara’s visitors, French internationals Brice Dulin, Jonathan Danty, Pierre Bourgarit, Uini Atonio and Greory Alldritt all start, as does Aussie behemoth Will Skelton. Tawera Kerr-Barlow is in the halfbacks with outhalf Antoine Hastoy. Former Connacht man Ultan Dillane is on the bench, as are Fijian international Levani Botia the wing who cause Leinster plenty of havoc in last season’s Champions Cup final, Raymond Rhule.

Ulster: Mike Lowry; Ethan McIlroy, Luke Marshall, Stuart McCloskey, Rob Lyttle; Billy Burns, John Cooney; Rory Sutherland, Tom Stewart, Tom O’Toole; Alan O’Connor, Sam Carter; Iain Henderson (captain), Nick Timoney, Duane Vermeulen.

Replacements: Rob Herring, Eric O’Sullivan, Gareth Milasinovich, Kieran Treadwell, Dave McCann, Nathan Doak, Stuart Moore, Ben Moxham.

La Rochelle: Brice Dulin; Dillyn Leyds, Ulupano Seuteni, Jonathan Danty, Pierre Boudehent; Antoine Hastoy, Tawera Kerr-Barlos; Reda Wardi, Pierre Bourgarit, Uini Atonio; Romain Sazy, Will Skelton; Rémi Bourdeau, Yoan Tanga, Greg Alldritt (capt).

Replacements: Quentin Lespiaucq, Thierry Paiva, Joel Sclavi, Ultan Dillane, Paul Boudehent, Thomas Berjon, Levani Botia, Raymond Rhule.