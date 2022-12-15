Ulster prop Andy Warwick suspended for three weeks

Ulster prop Andy Warwick has been suspended for three weeks after he was cited for a dangerous tackle on Sale Sharks centre Manu Tuilagi in the Champions Cup match last weekend.

Warwick was cited by match citing commissioner Wejdane Limame for the incident in the 33rd minute, which contravened Law 9.13, relating to dangerous tackling in the following sanction entry points – Low End: two weeks; Mid-range: six weeks; Top end: 10 to 52 weeks.

The independent disciplinary committee upheld the citing complaint as Warwick had made contact with Tuilagi’s head and chose mid-range offence as appropriate. As the player has a good disciplinary record, and as he admitted that he had committed an act of foul play, it was decided to grant him the full 50 per cent mitigation.

Warwick is free to play on Monday, January 2nd, 2023, however, if he applies for and successfully completes a World Rugby Coaching Intervention, he will be free to play on Monday, December 26th, 2022.

Both he and EPCR have the right to appeal the decision.