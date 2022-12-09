Friday night’s All-Ireland League Women’s Final postponed due to unplayable pitch

Friday night's Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division Final has been postponed due to an unplayable pitch at Energia Park in Donnybrook. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

The cold snap has already claimed its first sporting casualty with Friday’s night’s Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division Final between Blackrock College and Railway Union postponed due to an unplayable pitch at Energia Park.

An inspection was undertaken on the artificial surface at the Donnybrook venue on Friday afternoon ahead of the 7.45pm kick-off, but with temperatures set to drop to minus figures after dark, a decision was made to postpone.

In a short statement released on Twitter, the IRFU said all ticket holders will be contacted directly, with a new date and kick-off to be announced in due course.

Saturday’s AIB Munster Club SFC Final between Kerry’s Kerins O’Rahillys and Newcastle West of Limerick has been moved from Páirc Uí Rinn to Mallow, with an earlier throw-in of 3pm. Tickets purchased for Páirc Uí Rinn remain valid.

Saturday’s racing card at Navan has been abandoned while there will be precautionary inspections at Punchestown and Cork at midday on Saturday ahead of Sunday’s cards at the two tracks.